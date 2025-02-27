THFC’s chief partnerships officer steps down

In a stock market update today (27 February), THFC said Arun Poobalasingam had informed the board he would be leaving the role, effective from 21 February.

Mr Poobalasingam became chief partnerships officer in July 2024, a role THFC said was part of its strategy to focus on building partnerships with investors, housing associations and policymakers.

He first joined THFC in 2021 and became executive director of the board in 2023. In this role, he oversaw teams such as relationship management, treasury, environmental, social and governance, and communications.