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THFC’s chief partnerships officer steps down

News27.02.25by Jenny Messenger

The Housing Finance Corporation’s (THFC) chief partnerships officer has stepped down from the role.

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Arun Poobalasingam
Arun Poobalasingam has left his role at THFC
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LinkedIn IHTHFC’s chief partnerships officer steps down #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHThe Housing Finance Corporation’s chief partnerships officer has stepped down from the role #UKhousing

In a stock market update today (27 February), THFC said Arun Poobalasingam had informed the board he would be leaving the role, effective from 21 February.

Mr Poobalasingam became chief partnerships officer in July 2024, a role THFC said was part of its strategy to focus on building partnerships with investors, housing associations and policymakers.

He first joined THFC in 2021 and became executive director of the board in 2023. In this role, he oversaw teams such as relationship management, treasury, environmental, social and governance, and communications.

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Before joining THFC, Mr Poobalasingam spent 13 years at HSBC’s commercial banking arm, where he was head of social housing for five years. He has also worked at the Network Rail.

THFC said: “The board thanks Arun Poobalasingam for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

The organisation’s leadership team has seen several changes in the past year. Longstanding chief executive Piers Williamson retired in March 2024 after more than two decades in the role.

Priya Nair then took on the role, joining from Abrdn Investment Management with more than 25 years’ experience in financial services.

In August 2024, THFC announced that David Stokes, credit and risk director, had resigned and would retire at the end of September.

Finance director and company secretary Julie Coetzee also resigned with immediate effect.

In October 2024, THFC announced their replacements. Ben Rick was appointed chief finance officer and Martin Fent took on the role of chief risk and operations officer. 

THFC’s most recent results revealed its highest pre-tax surplus ever. It said this takes its reserves to over £62m, representing a more than doubling over the past seven years.

The news was followed shortly afterwards of a credit rating upgrade from A to A+ by S&P Global.

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