In recent years, household budgets have become increasingly stretched and now, for the majority of people we speak to, the best we can hope for is reducing the deficit. We’ve had to be increasingly creative to understand where we can help reduce household costs because our ‘toolkit’ of employment support (for both those in and out of work) and benefits advice to maximise incomes – combined with free white goods, energy advice, free connectivity and spending behaviour coaching – often isn’t sufficient.

One such innovation was the idea of one of our in-house team members, who noticed a growing trend in clients who smoked saying they wanted to give up but couldn’t access support.

As a result, we’ve integrated smoking cessation into Money Guidance through a groundbreaking partnership with Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), the National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training, and SmokeFree to help residents quit – something which we think could have huge potential to improve not just household finances for the long term but also people’s health.

Cutting out just one packet of cigarettes a week means an extra £12 to £15 in a weekly household budget. For our clients, that saving could double what they have to spend on food.

“Our in-house team who noticed a growing trend in clients who smoked saying they wanted to give up but couldn’t access support”

We’re also rolling out ‘cooking on a budget’ courses with options for people to join in-person, online or to access pre-recorded cook-along videos, further helping limited budgets to stretch as far as possible. And as part of our aspiration to eliminate fuel poverty, we’re joining the dots within Clarion to launch what we’re calling a ‘responsive retrofit’ pilot, speaking to residents struggling with energy bills to explore whether work to improve the energy efficiency of their homes could help reduce their bills. It’s still very early days but we’re excited to see the difference this could make.

It is going to be another tough winter for many people living in social housing, but we’ll continue to do all we can to provide short and long-term support and to make sure that our residents know they’re not alone.

Steph Noyce, head of money and digital, Clarion Futures