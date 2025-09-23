Third-largest Northern Irish landlord secures £35m in funding

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The third-largest housing association in Northern Ireland has agreed a £35m funding package with Danske Bank, which will be used for developing energy-efficient homes.
Apex Housing Association’s new revolving credit facility from the bank will be used to support its sustainable development ambitions.
In 2024, the 7,000-home landlord set a target that all its new developments would meet a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of A, and 90% of existing stock will be upgraded to at least EPC C.
Apex’s wider strategic plan also promises to focus on sustainable communities, quality supported living and organisational efficiency, as well as community and tenancy engagement.
Roderick Canning, executive director of finance and resources at Apex, said: “Securing this facility from Danske Bank significantly strengthens our financing framework and will help us build more new homes across Northern Ireland.
“It reinforces our commitment to providing safe, energy-efficient and sustainable homes for our communities.”
Earlier this year, Inside Housing’s analysis of government data revealed that out of the Northern Ireland housing associations, Apex had the third most social housing starts planned, with a total of 1,285 planned homes.
Claire McKeown, corporate relationship manager at Danske Bank, said: “We are delighted to provide this significant financial package to Apex to support them in the development of new energy-efficient homes and investment in their existing housing.
“This funding underscores our commitment to sustainable development and supporting communities across Northern Ireland.”
The new finance package was arranged with the support of Sensus Financial Advisory.
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