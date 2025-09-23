ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Third-largest Northern Irish landlord secures £35m in funding

News23.09.25by Kate Callaghan

The third-largest housing association in Northern Ireland has agreed a £35m funding package with Danske Bank, which will be used for developing energy-efficient homes.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Roderick Canning from Apex with Claire McKeown from Danske Bank
Roderick Canning from Apex with Claire McKeown from Danske Bank (picture: Apex)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThird-largest Northern Irish landlord secures £35m in funding #ukhousing

Apex Housing Association’s new revolving credit facility from the bank will be used to support its sustainable development ambitions.

In 2024, the 7,000-home landlord set a target that all its new developments would meet a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of A, and 90% of existing stock will be upgraded to at least EPC C.

Read more

No social new-build starts in Northern Ireland in second quarter, data reveals No social new-build starts in Northern Ireland in second quarter, data reveals 
Northern Ireland landlords with biggest social housing pipelines revealed in new dataNorthern Ireland landlords with biggest social housing pipelines revealed in new data

Apex’s wider strategic plan also promises to focus on sustainable communities, quality supported living and organisational efficiency, as well as community and tenancy engagement.

Roderick Canning, executive director of finance and resources at Apex, said: “Securing this facility from Danske Bank significantly strengthens our financing framework and will help us build more new homes across Northern Ireland.

“It reinforces our commitment to providing safe, energy-efficient and sustainable homes for our communities.”

Earlier this year, Inside Housing’s analysis of government data revealed that out of the Northern Ireland housing associations, Apex had the third most social housing starts planned, with a total of 1,285 planned homes.

Claire McKeown, corporate relationship manager at Danske Bank, said: “We are delighted to provide this significant financial package to Apex to support them in the development of new energy-efficient homes and investment in their existing housing.

“This funding underscores our commitment to sustainable development and supporting communities across Northern Ireland.”

The new finance package was arranged with the support of Sensus Financial Advisory.

Sign up for our Northern Ireland bulletin

Sign up for our Northern Ireland bulletin

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentFinanceFundingHousing Association/RPNorthern Irelandsustainability
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories