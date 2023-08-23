A third of private renters would not have enough savings to pay their rent if they lost their jobs, according to new research by Shelter #UKhousing

It also found that half of working private renters – 3.2 million adults – would not have enough in savings to pay their rent for more than a month if they lost their job.

A YouGov poll by the homelessness charity of more than 2,000 private renters in England found that 34% would be immediately unable to pay their rent from their savings if they lost their job. This equates to around 2.2 million people living in private rented accommodation.

According to the charity, the number of renters who are one pay cheque away from losing their home is up by 31% in two years.

The latest poll found that 55% of private renters have had their rent put up in the past year, while 2.1 million tenants (37%) are now struggling or behind with their rent due to the increase in payments.

Shelter said the only sustainable, long-term alternative to expensive, unstable private renting was to build more social homes.

Additional research by the charity shows the benefits of social housing for local communities.

It found that more than three-quarters of social renters in England (76%) say they would not be able to afford to live in their local area without their social home.

It also found that 67% of social renters say where they live feels like a safe, stable and secure home, while 53% say living in a social home enables them to stay close to family and friends.