Third-quarter turnover up at L&Q but hundreds of shared ownership homes remain unsold

The 109,000-home housing association posted turnover of £803m in quarter three ending 31 December 2024, up 5.5% from £761m in the same period in 2023.

Operating surplus rose 28% year-on-year to £342m, according to unaudited accounts. However, post-tax surplus was just £50m, down 50% from £102m in the same period in 2023.

This is primarily due to £120m costs labelled as “disposal of business interest”, L&Q told the London Stock Exchange. It has previously reported losses following the sale of its strategic land business, L&Q Estates, which it offloaded to developer Urban & Civic in summer 2024 for a reported £200m.