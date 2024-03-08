Third round of Local Authority Housing Fund opens with £450m to combat homelessness

The new LAHF funding will run over two financial years, allocating £200m of capital funding in 2024-25 and £250m in 2025-26. It will be used to fund temporary accommodation for homeless families and provide housing for Afghan refugees in the UK.

In newly published guidance, the government said it is aiming for 50% of all properties delivered through the third round of the LAHF to be new homes, created through converting non-residential properties and starting new developments.

It is hoped that 2,400 new homes will be provided in total through this new round.