Third round of scheme to tackle gender imbalance in development sector launches in London

The Women’s Mentoring Programme was launched in 2019 by members of the G15 to support women in the early stages of their careers.

Female employees in the development group across the G15 have been invited to join the programme either as a mentor or mentee. Participants are matched with women at director or head of service level across the group to provide guidance and career advice.

While the 2019 intake attracted just over 24 candidates, this year’s cohort includes more than 100 mentors and mentees.

This year the programme is also partnering with the Makers & Mentors platform, delivered by developer Mount Anvil and supported by the mayor of London, to make the construction and development industry more open and diverse.