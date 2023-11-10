Third round of scheme to tackle gender imbalance in development sector launches in London

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The G15 group of London housing associations has launched the third round of a scheme to tackle gender imbalance in the development sector.
The Women’s Mentoring Programme was launched in 2019 by members of the G15 to support women in the early stages of their careers.
Female employees in the development group across the G15 have been invited to join the programme either as a mentor or mentee. Participants are matched with women at director or head of service level across the group to provide guidance and career advice.
While the 2019 intake attracted just over 24 candidates, this year’s cohort includes more than 100 mentors and mentees.
This year the programme is also partnering with the Makers & Mentors platform, delivered by developer Mount Anvil and supported by the mayor of London, to make the construction and development industry more open and diverse.
Women make up roughly half the UK workforce, but they are underrepresented in housing development and construction, especially in senior or leadership positions.
Only four members of the G15 have female chief executives and all bar one executive directors are men.
Vicky Savage, executive group director of development and sales at L&Q and founder of the network, said: “The development industry is a fantastic place to work, but when it comes to female representation, we still have a long way to go, from construction sites to executive-level in the boardroom.
“It is disappointing that we are still talking about this in 2023, as things are now a long way since I started in the industry. And I wish this programme would become redundant in the near future. But when I walk into meetings where I am the only woman still, it is noticeable – and it’s a lonely place.
“I truly believe that those of us who have climbed up the ladder have a responsibility to also lift and help the next generation. The G15 women’s mentoring network is about just that – women supporting women, providing advice and confidence building to the leaders of tomorrow.”
Ms Savage was joined at the scheme’s launch event in London by Angela Wood, deputy executive director at Peabody, and Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q and chair of the G15.
Ms Fletcher-Smith opened up at the launch about her attempts to fit “in with the lads” in the early stages of her career, before finding the strength to stand out and go for the roles she deserved.
Susmita Sen, corporate director of housing at Croydon Council, said that the sector needs more women of colour. “Part of it is about visibility and being that person on the platform for the 20-year-old who is thinking about her career. If you don’t see it, you can’t be it”, she said.
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