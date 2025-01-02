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Thirteen people awarded for homelessness services in New Year’s Honours list

News02.01.25by Stephen Delahunty

A number of people working in homelessness services, local and national government have been recognised in the 2025 New Year’s Honours list.

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LinkedIn IHThirteen people awarded for homelessness services in New Year’s Honours list #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHA number of people working in homelessness services, local and national government have been recognised in the 2025 New Year’s Honours list #UKhousing

Thirteen people working in homelessness services will receive an award as part of the annual list, which was established in 1917 by King George V. 

Terence Crolley, chair of the trustee board at The Whitechapel Centre, has been awarded an MBE for services to tackling homelessness in Merseyside.

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Others receiving awards for services tackling homelessness are:

  • Samantha Hamber, head of criminal justice services at St Mungo’s – MBE
  • Titilola Idris-Debayo, founder of the Lolo Foundation – MBE 
  • Ishaque Rafiqi, founder of Let’s Feed Brum – MBE
  • Salma Ravat, founder and chief executive officer of One Roof Leicester – MBE
  • Norman Coe, co-ordinator and chair at Christian Kitchen – British Empire Medal (BEM)
  • Katherine Friedrich, founder of People Assisting Torbay’s Homeless – BEM
  • Suzey Joseph, homeless health clinical lead at Nottingham CityCare – BEM
  • Mary McCoy, clinical services manager at the Emergency Medicine Antrim Area Hospital, part of the Northern Health and Social Services Trust – BEM
  • Myfanwy Tothill, chair at LeatherHead Start – BEM

Humphrey Battcock, a philanthropist at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, has been awarded an OBE for services to homelessness and education.

Christopher Maxwell, regional homelessness prevention team co-ordinator at Yorkshire and the Humber Probation Service, was awarded an MBE for services to public protection, reducing reoffending and rehabilitation.

Kathleen O’Malley, project manager at Network Rail, received a BEM for services to the railway and to tackling homelessness.

There were also three nominees in local and national government.

Paul Hudson, planning advisor at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), was given an OBE for services to town planning.

Margaret Gillespie, deputy director of the resilience co-ordination division at MHCLG, was awarded a CBE for services to resilience, planning, response and recovery.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing at Sheffield City Council, received an MBE for services to local government.

An MBE was awarded to Lawrence David Mckee, chair of Wealden Sailability and trustee at Rockdale Sheltered Housing, for charitable services to disabled people and to the community in Kent.

Finally, Diana Fitzsimons was awarded an OBE for services to housing, to a shared future and to sustainable communities in Northern Ireland.

Have we missed anyone? Email stephen.delahunty@oceanmedia.co.uk for any necessary additions.

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