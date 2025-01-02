Thirteen people awarded for homelessness services in New Year’s Honours list

Humphrey Battcock, a philanthropist at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, has been awarded an OBE for services to homelessness and education.

Christopher Maxwell, regional homelessness prevention team co-ordinator at Yorkshire and the Humber Probation Service, was awarded an MBE for services to public protection, reducing reoffending and rehabilitation.

Kathleen O’Malley, project manager at Network Rail, received a BEM for services to the railway and to tackling homelessness.

There were also three nominees in local and national government.

Paul Hudson, planning advisor at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), was given an OBE for services to town planning.

Margaret Gillespie, deputy director of the resilience co-ordination division at MHCLG, was awarded a CBE for services to resilience, planning, response and recovery.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing at Sheffield City Council, received an MBE for services to local government.

An MBE was awarded to Lawrence David Mckee, chair of Wealden Sailability and trustee at Rockdale Sheltered Housing, for charitable services to disabled people and to the community in Kent.

Finally, Diana Fitzsimons was awarded an OBE for services to housing, to a shared future and to sustainable communities in Northern Ireland.

Have we missed anyone? Email stephen.delahunty@oceanmedia.co.uk for any necessary additions.