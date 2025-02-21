Thirty councils could borrow up to £1.5bn of government support

The latest intervention is aimed at delivering “vital” public services, protecting community assets and “promoting” economic stability, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said on Thursday.

It comes amid an ongoing funding crisis for local authorities, with many struggling with rising demand for housing.

The Exceptional Financial Support (EFS) process, which has existed since 2020, enables councils to take out loans to pay for day-to-day services.

In previous years, local authorities were also able to sell assets to get cash. However, for the first time, the government has said councils will not be able to dispose of community and heritage assets.