‘This is going to go badly pear-shaped’: what will PAS 9980 mean for the building safety crisis?

Setting out his plan to end the building safety crisis in January, Michael Gove explained that much of the problem comes not from unsafe buildings but over-zealous inspectors.

Currently, the housing secretary said, “too many buildings are declared unsafe” by nefarious players “seeking to profit from the current crisis”.

“We must restore common sense to the assessment of building safety overall,” he said. “The government are clear – we must find ways for there to be fewer unnecessary surveys. Medium-rise buildings are safe, unless there is clear evidence to the contrary.”

To achieve this ‘common sense’, the government has staked all its chips on new guidance which gives fire risk assessors a methodology of how to analyse the risk posed by an external wall in a block of flats.

With millions of residents around the country stuck in buildings deemed unsafe and no feasible plan to fund all of the required remediation work, there is a huge amount riding on this document delivering what Mr Gove has promised.

But there are major worries that rather than solve the crisis, it could enlarge it. “It’s not going to do what they hope it will,” says Dr Jonathan Evans, cladding expert and chief executive of Ash & Lacy. “I’m sticking my neck out here to say this is going to go badly pear-shaped.”

Let’s start with an explanation of how the new guidance works.

The Fire Safety Act – which passed through parliament last year and is in force in Wales, but has not yet been brought in for England – amends existing fire safety legislation to require building owners to consider the external walls in periodic fire risk assessments.

This closes a perceived loophole pre-Grenfell that walls fell outside the scope of such assessments. Once it is in force, every domestic building in England and Wales which contains two or more separate dwellings will require a risk assessment which at least considers the external wall.

The new guidance

This guidance, branded PAS 9980 and published by national standards setting board the British Standards Institute (BSI), sets out how to carry out these assessments.

Over 178 pages, it sets out a five-step assessment process for deciding what level of risk is posed:

Assessing whether a detailed assessment is required

Gathering the requisite information

Identifying and grouping factors that are significant to the risk range

Considering each group of risks to arrive at an overall risk

Reviewing this against benchmark criteria to determine the outcome

So how to determine if these blocks require a detailed assessment? While the document says it is primarily for “multi-storey, multi-occupancy” buildings, it contains no minimum height restriction – specifically saying that it addresses the risk in blocks “of any height”.

“Who the bloody hell is going to do it? There are not enough fire engineers to do 10% of the buildings that will need to be assessed over the next few years”

The judgement on whether a detailed assessment is required is a subjective one for the property owner. They can forego it where it is obvious that the “risk is sufficiently low ”, where the wall is not made of combustible materials, or if it has a cladding system that has passed a large-scale test and there are no concerns about the workmanship.

“I think this is where it starts to fall apart right from the beginning,” says Dr Evans. “In order to decide whether to do a detailed survey or say it’s safe, somebody needs to be competent. I don’t see how any property manager who isn’t an expert is going to make that call.”

“External wall systems don’t just mean shiny cladding panels. Can your average [assessor] tell whether they are looking at a brick wall or a brick slip cladding system? Can they tell if they are looking at render on a mesh or a render panel on top of polystyrene?” asks Mary-Anne Bowring, a chartered engineer and chief executive of The Ringley Group. “I’m not sure they will be able to tell the difference.”

This means expertise will be needed at the very earliest stage – just to determine whether the building needs a detailed assessment or not.

Mark London, a construction partner at law firm Devonshires, says he believes the only buildings that will be immediately excluded are those where it is very obviously irrelevant, such as “stone-walled cottages which have been converted to flats”.

For the rest, you will at least need to ask the question about the materials and workmanship. This isn’t easy.

“An inherent problem in the industry is that we don’t have good information about the materials that make up external walls,” says Mr London. “It’s very difficult to make an assessment of the buildings when you don’t have the requisite information.”