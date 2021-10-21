Thoughts before the COP26 conference

From an early age, we understand that some pictures are powerful and can tell a story that words sometimes struggle to. I think this picture (above) is one of those. It’s a picture of contrast. Its story is of old and new. Of hope and hardship but of the potential opportunity that awaits for us if our political leaders are bold enough to seize it.

It’s a story wrapped up in a few pixels about how we must learn lessons from the past to not replicate them on to current and future generations.

Given where we are with climate change and the transition that we will have to make over the coming decade away from an economy powered by fossil fuels, the contrast contained within this picture couldn’t be more relevant.

“I think few of us have fully understood the scale of changes that we’ll have to make within our lives over the coming years, the next decade in particular”

Standing on the south bank of the River Clyde at the edge of the old dry docks in Govan and looking across to the north side where the Exhibition Centre and the Blue and Green Zones will host diplomats and heads of state from more than 140 countries at the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in a little under two weeks.

On the one side of the river lies the derelict remains of Britain’s industrial legacy that once employed most of our parents and grandparents – the past.