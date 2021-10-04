Thousands of families face deeper poverty in Northern Ireland over UC cut, charity warns

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Thousands of families in Northern Ireland face even deeper housing poverty – and the threat of homelessness – if the government presses ahead with plans to cut the Universal Credit uplift, a charity has warned.
Housing Rights, the housing advice charity, has added its voice to the growing chorus of concern over the UK government’s move to stop the extra £20-a-week payment, which will take effect this Wednesday.
On top of this, the furlough scheme ended last week, raising fears of increased unemployment levels.
“We are clearly at a crucial point in our work, and we expect to see an increase in the number of people contacting our helpline struggling to pay for their homes and desperately worried about the future,” said Brenda Parker, advice services manager at Housing Rights.
The warning came as the first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales wrote to Boris Johnson urging him to reverse the plans to cancel the extra payment.
Across the UK, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said the cut will reduce the incomes of 5.5 million families by £1,040 per year.
“The prime minister is abandoning millions to hunger and hardship with his eyes wide open,” said Katie Schmuecker, deputy director of policy and partnerships at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
Pressed on the end to the Universal Credit uplift on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show yesterday, Mr Johnson said that the package of financial support offered during the pandemic – including the uplift – is “no longer appropriate”.
Last week, the government announced a £500m support fund for vulnerable households, in what is being seen as an acknowledgement of the impact the Universal Credit cut will have.
As of May 2021, a total of 116,810 households in Northern Ireland were receiving Universal Credit, according to official figures. This was an 8% rise over the past 12 months.
Housing Rights said that in Northern Ireland, 53% of those receiving the extra £20 are also getting help to pay their rent.
Ms Parker added: “When you’re on benefits, £20 is an enormous amount of money. For many of our clients this money is the only thing keeping the wolf from the door, particularly now that they’re facing a winter with soaring fuel bills.”
Last month, figures showed that the number of households living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland has jumped by 65% in the past two-and-a-half years.
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