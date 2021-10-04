Thousands of families face deeper poverty in Northern Ireland over UC cut, charity warns

Housing Rights, the housing advice charity, has added its voice to the growing chorus of concern over the UK government’s move to stop the extra £20-a-week payment, which will take effect this Wednesday.

On top of this, the furlough scheme ended last week, raising fears of increased unemployment levels.

“We are clearly at a crucial point in our work, and we expect to see an increase in the number of people contacting our helpline struggling to pay for their homes and desperately worried about the future,” said Brenda Parker, advice services manager at Housing Rights.

The warning came as the first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales wrote to Boris Johnson urging him to reverse the plans to cancel the extra payment.