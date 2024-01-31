Thousands of residents to benefit from water source heating and cooling technology

Billed as the “first of its kind technology”, the plan for a low-carbon energy network will eventually serve 15,000 residents in 6,000 new homes at the site at Welborne Garden Village.

As part of phase one of the development, the technology will initially supply 700 homes before being expanded across the scheme, which aims to deliver 30% affordable tenures.

Inside Housing understands that the developer is currently in discussions with local associations, and a partner for the scheme is expected to be announced soon.

The technology to be used on the site transfers natural heat from an underground reservoir and estimates suggest that 90% less CO2 will be emitted compared to a gas boiler, and 50% less than air source heat pumps.