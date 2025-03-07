Thousands of West Midlands homes treated for damp and mould via £15m programme

The Social Housing Decency Fund, distributed by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), has been used to upgrade more than 4,400 homes across the region.

This amounted to around 8,000 individual improvements, including fixing leaking roofs, window and doors. Some homes have also had new insulation fitted and high-carbon heating systems replaced with electric ones.

Ruqia Ali, whose home in Birmingham now has roof space ventilation and specialist kitchen and bathroom fans, said: “The condensation in the house was really bad before. It was aggravating my asthma and making me feel worse. We had damp on the walls and mould coming up from the skirting boards in the bedrooms. But we’ve had no damp since the work was done and the house is now really comfortable.”