Thousands of people were left struggling to bid for homes after a Scottish council’s new housing allocation system crashed due to a technical glitch #UKhousing

But when the service went live last week, it quickly went down, leaving thousands of bidders unable to register.

Falkirk Council, which currently owns and manages 24% of the housing stock in the area, had closed its online housing portal at the end of March to implement a new system.

One woman, whose landlord is selling her current home, told the Falkirk Herald: “The allocations team have all been lovely even though they are taking hundreds of calls. I called the other day and was 42nd in the queue after being on hold for 42 minutes.

“I was told there was no point calling again that day as they had no different information and to keep trying the system.”

She added: “Surely there must be a system for the elderly and others who don’t have access to the internet. They… are being disadvantaged by this system error.”

According to Falkirk Council’s website, there are currently around 10,000 applications on the housing waiting list, but only around 1,200 council properties become available to let each year.