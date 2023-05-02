You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Thousands of people were left struggling to bid for homes after a Scottish council’s new housing allocation system crashed due to a technical glitch.
Falkirk Council, which currently owns and manages 24% of the housing stock in the area, had closed its online housing portal at the end of March to implement a new system.
But when the service went live last week, it quickly went down, leaving thousands of bidders unable to register.
One woman, whose landlord is selling her current home, told the Falkirk Herald: “The allocations team have all been lovely even though they are taking hundreds of calls. I called the other day and was 42nd in the queue after being on hold for 42 minutes.
“I was told there was no point calling again that day as they had no different information and to keep trying the system.”
She added: “Surely there must be a system for the elderly and others who don’t have access to the internet. They… are being disadvantaged by this system error.”
According to Falkirk Council’s website, there are currently around 10,000 applications on the housing waiting list, but only around 1,200 council properties become available to let each year.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The new housing application system requires applicants to register in order to place bids and went live on 19 April.
“Unfortunately, we became aware of some issues with the new system which prevented bids from being placed. We are working hard to fix this issue and in the meantime we have extended the list for an additional week to 3 May to make sure all applicants have the opportunity to bid on properties they are eligible for.
“The website will be updated to reflect this and we have continued to provide support through the housing allocations phone line, the housing IT mailbox and through face-to-face support at our libraries. So far, over 2,500 applicants have registered on the new system in the last week.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories