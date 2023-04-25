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Three local authorities have set up registered providers to access grant funding and increase capacity for delivering new homes.
As part of the Regulator of Social Housing’s monthly update, it was revealed that North Yorkshire Council, Somerset Council, and Westmorland and Furness Council registered providers on 1 April.
North Yorkshire Council is a stock-holding authority with more than 8,000 council homes across the region.
It explained that it is a new unitary authority for the county and now holds all stock for the former district councils of Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Scarborough, Selby, Richmondshire and Ryedale.
Simon Myers, executive member for housing at North Yorkshire Council, said: “We are committed to tackling the unaffordability crisis in the sector and the benefits of being a larger landlord means we have more capacity for investment in existing and new homes.
“We will work with partners, funders and local communities to do that. Our services remain unchanged and customers will continue to have local management teams within their areas.”
In a similar vein, Somerset Council said the registration was necessary as Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton, South Somerset, and Somerset County councils were wound up at the end of March.
As a result, the new registration was necessary to replace the three separate registrations held by those councils.
Somerset Council described it as a “technical requirement” that will allow it to register as an investment partner with Homes England and access affordable housing grants.
Westmorland and Furness Council did not respond to a request for comment.
In February, Thames Reach Housing was registered with the English regulator by a London-based charity working with people experiencing homelessness.
Thames Reach told Inside Housing that the proposed transfer of its Robertson Street Hostel from PA Housing to a registered provider that is part of the Thames Reach Group was the driver behind the development of the new association.
The charity said it would provide protection for the future use of the hostel.
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