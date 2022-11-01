Three in four Welsh council housing staff have experienced mental health issues in past year

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Up to three-quarters of council housing staff across Wales have reported a strain on their mental health in the past 12 months, a new report from Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru has found.
The report delved into working conditions at councils’ housing departments across Wales and found that staff across multiple local authorities had concerns over failings in the housing system.
The annual survey, which was conducted in May, received 43 separate responses.
Of those, 75% of staff reported they felt their mental health had deteriorated since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Major concerns that respondents mentioned included the impact of the cost of living crisis on communities and availability of appropriate services to provide support.
There were also concerns over the lack of affordable housing options in local areas and landlords leaving the private rented sector.
The surveys, which are now in their third year, have provided an insight into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on housing staff in Wales.
Catherine May, manager of the Tyfu Tai Cymru project at CIH Cymru, said: “When we undertook the first of this series of surveys, we had no idea that so much of the work of housing departments was about to change with a focus on keeping people healthy as never before.
“The responses each time have told us how proud staff are of the work they do to provide people with a roof over their heads and to support each other.
“They also tell us of the need to go further and provide more permanent solutions across all areas of Wales.”
When asked about overcoming homelessness, respondents identified concerns that the Local Housing Allowance rate caps, combined with high private rental rates, would mean more people being priced out of local areas.
Ms May added: “We hope that this report will encourage discussion of the impact of the pressure staff are under as communities are experiencing the repercussions of the cost of living crisis and housing departments continue to be the frontline of support for so many people.”
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