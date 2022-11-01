Three in four Welsh council housing staff have experienced mental health issues in past year

The report delved into working conditions at councils’ housing departments across Wales and found that staff across multiple local authorities had concerns over failings in the housing system.

The annual survey, which was conducted in May, received 43 separate responses.

Of those, 75% of staff reported they felt their mental health had deteriorated since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Major concerns that respondents mentioned included the impact of the cost of living crisis on communities and availability of appropriate services to provide support.