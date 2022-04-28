Three landlords bag £125m in aggregator loans as cost of borrowing rises

Salford-based ForHousing, which manages 24,000-homes across Greater Manchester, has taken a loan of £60m, Worthing Homes has agreed a loan of £40m and Cardiff-based Taff Housing Association has borrowed £25m. All three borrowers are new to Blend.

The 35-year loans were issued at an all-in rate of 3.5%, at a spread of +170 basis points over gilts.

The costs were up on the average of 2.53% for the £390m that Blend issued in the last financial year.