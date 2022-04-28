Three landlords bag £125m in aggregator loans as cost of borrowing rises

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Three housing associations have secured a collective total of £125m in new borrowing through bond aggregator Blend, but funding costs keep rising.
Salford-based ForHousing, which manages 24,000-homes across Greater Manchester, has taken a loan of £60m, Worthing Homes has agreed a loan of £40m and Cardiff-based Taff Housing Association has borrowed £25m. All three borrowers are new to Blend.
The 35-year loans were issued at an all-in rate of 3.5%, at a spread of +170 basis points over gilts.
The costs were up on the average of 2.53% for the £390m that Blend issued in the last financial year.
“The 1% shift in long-term rates from our 2021/22 issuance is an indication of the shift in inflationary and interest rate expectations,” said Piers Williamson, chief executive of Blend. “The sterling market is factoring in a further 1.25% of interest rate rises this year, with [consumer price index] forecasts of 8-9% by 2022 year end.”
Mr Williamson said the market has “changed considerably in the space of a few months”, as the invasion of Ukraine had shaken investor confidence.
Last October, the Regulator of Social Housing warned registered providers about the rising costs of borrowing.
But Mr Williamson added: “There continues to be strong appetite for social housing credits among investors.”
The £125m secured is Blend’s largest transaction since 2020, Mr Williamson said.
ForHousing, which is part of the ForViva group, plans to use the funds raised to build affordable homes across the areas in which it operates. Of the £60m it is borrowing, £30m will be deferred for two months, with the remainder deferred for 24 months.
Worthing Homes, which has around 3,700-homes on the Sussex coast, is aiming to develop around 100 homes a year with the backing of the new funds. Under its loan arrangement, £25m will be deferred for six months and £15m for 18 months.
Taff, which operates 1,500 homes, will use the funds to help its development programme targeting 325 new general needs homes by 2025/26.
The landlord will get £15m as a spot loan and the remaining £10m deferred for 24 months. Taff is Blend’s smallest borrower to date.
In the last four years, Blend has issued £1.47bn in loans to 29 housing associations.
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