Three landlords fail consumer standards for uncollected TSMs, fire safety issues and inaccurate stock data

After carrying out responsive investigations into each council, the RSH found that Castle Point Borough Council had not collected TSMs, which all landlords are required to do annually, meaning tenants are not supported to effectively scrutinise its performance in delivering landlord services.

All three were given a C3 grading, meaning there are serious failings that they need to address.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has published three new regulatory judgements today for Castle Point Borough Council, North Yorkshire Council and Warwick District Council.

Dave Blackwell, Castle Point council leader, said: “The council has accepted the findings of the regulator in the regulatory judgment, which have arisen from the delay in the submission of the TSM data in time for 2023/24.

“We would like to apologise to our residents for this error. The council will continue to work with its tenants, the Regulator and our partners to provide the best housing service possible."

North Yorkshire self-referred to the RSH after identifying a range of issues. These included a lack of accurate or up-to-date understanding of the condition of tenants’ homes.

In addition, the council reported that around half of its tenants’ homes do not have an up-to-date electrical condition report. This is because fire safety information is held across different systems, making it difficult to identify overdue and outstanding actions.

There was also a lack of information on water hygiene and asbestos.

Nic Harne, corporate director for community development at North Yorkshire, said: “Our improvement plan gives us the chance to provide the best services and quality of housing for our residents, and a unified housing service for our tenants.

“We have fully restructured the service and have improvement plans in place. The safety and quality of our homes is our priority, and we encourage any tenants with concerns about their homes to contact us directly.”

Warwick also self-referred after it found more than 1,600 overdue fire safety action that the RSH said “it must address promptly”.

The council can not evidence that it is meeting legal requirements for carbon monoxide safety and has not carried out a full stock condition survey since 2016.