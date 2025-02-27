Three landlords given C3 grade in latest round of judgements

The Regulator of Social Housing has handed three social landlords a non-compliant C3 grade and placed one on its gradings under review list #UKhousing

It discovered “poor data quality and omissions in reported data”. “We do not have assurance that actions required from health and safety assessments are carried out within appropriate timescales,” the RSH said.

The regulator also found “incomplete and unreliable information available on the presence of damp and mould”, as well as “weaknesses across landlord health and safety, including fire safety and water hygiene”.

After responsive engagement with Anchor, the RSH found that over a third of the association’s homes did not have a current satisfactory electrical safety inspection report and there was a “significant backlog” of electrical remedial actions.

Anchor has been placed on the regulator’s gradings under review list as it investigates “whether the landlord continues to meet the governance elements of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard”.

The provider of housing and care for older people currently has a G1/V1 rating for governance and financial viability.

The results of the investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory judgement once completed, the RSH said.

Anchor said it had self-referred to the regulator in December 2024 after finding a backlog of remedial works arising from electrical installation condition reports (EICRs) and incorrect data and delays to the remediation of some damp, mould and condensation cases.

The association said it had brought in new contractors to get through the EICR backlog and aims to clear it by the end of 2025. It has also set up weekly meetings of its senior management team to monitor progress.

Anchor said it is “thoroughly overhauling” its damp, mould and condensation policies with external consultants and has launched a new repairs platform.

Sarah Jones, chief executive of Anchor, said: “We are deeply sorry for what has happened and for the concern that it will raise for residents and their families.

“As a provider of older people’s housing, Anchor has a high in-person presence at our locations and resident safety is always at the forefront of our minds, but the process and support for frontline colleagues has let them and residents down.”

At Wandsworth Council, a planned inspection revealed there were almost 1,800 fire safety remedial actions overdue by more than 12 months. The RSH also found that 40% of homes and almost 80% of communal areas had not had an electrical safety test.

Only 6.5% of its 17,000 homes had been surveyed in the past 10 years, the RSH said.

There were also “weaknesses in how tenants’ views are taken into account in decision-making”, with opportunities to get involved limited to those who were already members of a resident association.

Wandsworth Council said in a statement: “We want to reassure residents that we are taking swift and decisive action to make improvements in relation to building health and safety.”