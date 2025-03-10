Sovereign Network Group has announced that three senior directors will leave as part of the landlord’s plans to amalgamate its group structure #UKhousing

Three leave under leadership changes at SNG as group structure comes together #UKhousing

The merged association is a member of the G15 group of London’s largest landlords, and manages more than 82,000 homes, with 210,000 customers across London, Hertfordshire and the South of England.

SNG was formed on 1 October 2023 through the merger of Sovereign Housing Association and Network Homes.

On 31 March 2025, Helen Evans, deputy chief executive; David Gooch, executive director of development for London and Hertfordshire; and Gerry Doherty, executive director of operations for London and Hertfordshire, will move on from SNG.

Since coming together, SNG explained that both associations continued operating separately under a group structure to enable a planned transition to the new single organisation, protecting the delivery of services to customers and the building of affordable homes.

Ms Evans, who was chief executive at Network Homes for 12 years before the merger, will continue to be active in the sector in non-executive roles and other projects.

She said: “I am proud of Network’s achievements and positive contribution to many people’s lives and delighted that the merger ensures that SNG will be able to invest in building new homes to meet acute housing in London, as well as investing in homes and services.

“I would like to thank everyone I have worked with over the years for their support and commitment. Our merger has enabled us to do so much more for our current and future customers.”

Mr Gooch is planning to take a break from work before exploring interim and board member roles.