Three major landlords delay publication of full-year accounts

In separate updates to the stock market, the three organisations announced that they had been granted extensions because they were unable to submit financial statements by the regulator’s deadline of the end of September.

Swan and NHG missed both the deadline for submitting to the regulator but also missed its deadline for submitting to the markets. A2Dominion confirmed that it had missed the deadline for accounts to be published set by the regulator but its deadline to publish to the markets is later this month.

London-based associations A2Dominion and NHG both said the reason behind the delay was connected to staffing problems at BDO, the firm that carries out their audits.