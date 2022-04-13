Three more G15 landlords commit to refunding hundreds of tenants who overpaid for water

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), Notting Hill Genesis and Optivo are all in the process of refunding residents after a campaign led by tenants living on the St Martin’s Estate in Lambeth.

MTVH and Notting Hill Genesis have also committed to refunding residents living on other estates, while Optivo said it is in the process of identifying whether any more of its estates are affected.

The three associations are among the latest social landlords to commit to refunding tenants following a 2016 High Court case that found Southwark Council had overcharged its tenants by not passing on the reductions it received from Thames Water.

In 2019, a High Court ruled that Kingston Council was also liable to tenants for water charges dating back to 2002.

Following an unsuccessful appeal in 2020, lawyers representing Kingston Council’s tenants said that the ruling “appears to be the last word” on the matter, which has implications for social landlords across the country.

MTVH announced that it was refunding tenants on the St Martin’s Estate last year, with commitments from Optivo and Notting Hill Genesis following earlier this year.

A spokesperson for MTVH said the housing association has now identified 1,113 of its homes affected by the issue. It has already issued £363,228 in refunds and estimates that it will spend roughly £450,000 in total.