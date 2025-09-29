Three new towns to begin this parliament after taskforce names 12 locations #ukhousing

The policy comes as Labour’s annual conference opens, where the government will set out how they will be pushing ahead with delivering on prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s promise of national renewal to make working people better off.

It also plans to work with “world class architects to plan each new town with [its] own character and distinct, unique identity”.

The Unit will support the investment of millions of pounds of public and private sector funding to build what the government has described as “exemplary communities with first-class local facilities including GP surgeries, schools, green spaces, libraries and transport”.

Steve Reed, housing secretary, has pledged to “do whatever it takes to get Britain building” after identifying Tempsford, Leeds South Bank and Crews Hill as the most promising sites.

Sir Keir said: “For so many families, homeownership is a distant dream. My Labour government will sweep aside the blockers to get homes built, building the next generation of new towns.”

The independent report on the New Towns Taskforce, commissioned last year, was also published yesterday, recommending 12 potential locations for new towns.

Each town will have at least 10,000 homes and collectively the towns could deliver up to 300,000 homes across the country over the coming decades.

The government has welcomed the taskforce’s recommended ambition for a minimum of 40% affordable housing, half of which will be for social rent, and welcomed the recommendation for development corporations to deliver new towns.

These could have special planning powers to compulsory purchase land, invest in local GPs and schools and grant planning permission.

Mr Reed said: “We will fight for hard working people, locked out of a secure home for too long by the Conservative government of blockers. This Labour government won’t sit back and let this happen. I will do whatever it takes to get Britain building. We’ve got to build, baby, build.

“That’s the way we put the key to a decent home in the pocket of everyone who needs a secure and affordable home. And not just homes, but communities, and not just communities but entire towns.

“This party built new towns after the war to meet our promise of homes fit for heroes. Now, with the worst economic inheritance since that war, we will once again build cutting-edge communities to provide homes fit for families of all shapes and sizes.