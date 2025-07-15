Three-quarters of construction firms struggle to recruit amid rising costs and stricter immigration laws

Plus, stricter immigration laws such as the higher immigration skills charge require employers to pay around a third (32%) more to sponsor overseas workers each year and there are longer settlement periods (up from five years to 10).

Major immigration reforms will make it harder to hire skilled workers quickly enough to meet the rapidly increasing demand for houses and will disproportionately impact construction, worsening the sector’s recruitment crisis, with 28% of businesses citing this as a barrier to recruiting the people they need.

The research found that more than three-quarters (76%) of construction firms are already struggling to recruit the skilled people they need, with 84% agreeing that the industry is suffering from critical shortages.

The findings were part of a report by skills provider City & Guilds titled Foundations for the Future.

Kirstie Donnelly, chief executive of City & Guilds, said: “We can’t build 1.5 million homes without the people to deliver it. We urgently need to reset how we attract, train and upskill talent across the construction sector, with flexible routes, smarter investment, and collaboration between industry, education and government.”

More than half (54%) of business leaders lack confidence that the construction sector has the workforce needed to meet government housing targets, and the same proportion doubt it can deliver net zero housing goals.

Businesses are also battling rising costs, and nearly half (46%) of respondents listed this as one of the biggest challenges the industry is facing.

The Construction Industry Training Board suggests the industry needs to recruit 239,300 additional workers by 2029 to be able to meet the projected demand for the 1.5 million homes target.

A total of 36% of construction firms already rank their demand for job-ready hires as their top recruitment issue, while 41% flag local labour market shortages as their biggest struggle. Stricter immigration laws also compound both issues.

City & Guilds believes that without an influx of foreign workers, neither problem can be fixed in the short term, so a clear demand pipeline and a long-term strategy are needed to address the construction skills gap.