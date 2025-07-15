Three-quarters of construction firms struggle to recruit amid rising costs and stricter immigration laws

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A new report has suggested that a critical shortage of skilled workers will seriously impact the government’s ability to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2029.
The research found that more than three-quarters (76%) of construction firms are already struggling to recruit the skilled people they need, with 84% agreeing that the industry is suffering from critical shortages.
Major immigration reforms will make it harder to hire skilled workers quickly enough to meet the rapidly increasing demand for houses and will disproportionately impact construction, worsening the sector’s recruitment crisis, with 28% of businesses citing this as a barrier to recruiting the people they need.
Plus, stricter immigration laws such as the higher immigration skills charge require employers to pay around a third (32%) more to sponsor overseas workers each year and there are longer settlement periods (up from five years to 10).
The findings were part of a report by skills provider City & Guilds titled Foundations for the Future.
Kirstie Donnelly, chief executive of City & Guilds, said: “We can’t build 1.5 million homes without the people to deliver it. We urgently need to reset how we attract, train and upskill talent across the construction sector, with flexible routes, smarter investment, and collaboration between industry, education and government.”
More than half (54%) of business leaders lack confidence that the construction sector has the workforce needed to meet government housing targets, and the same proportion doubt it can deliver net zero housing goals.
Businesses are also battling rising costs, and nearly half (46%) of respondents listed this as one of the biggest challenges the industry is facing.
The Construction Industry Training Board suggests the industry needs to recruit 239,300 additional workers by 2029 to be able to meet the projected demand for the 1.5 million homes target.
A total of 36% of construction firms already rank their demand for job-ready hires as their top recruitment issue, while 41% flag local labour market shortages as their biggest struggle. Stricter immigration laws also compound both issues.
City & Guilds believes that without an influx of foreign workers, neither problem can be fixed in the short term, so a clear demand pipeline and a long-term strategy are needed to address the construction skills gap.
Ms Donnelly added: “With the government signalling a clear intention to reduce reliance on overseas workers, investing in and nurturing skills isn’t optional – it’s critical.”
There is wide agreement that funded training is essential to creating a home-grown skilled workforce: 85% of employees say it will aid career progression in the construction industry, while 59% say more training provision would attract more workers.
However, 61% of employees say it is difficult to secure funded training in the sector. The government promised investment in skills, but the gap in funding access remains.
Making funded training, such as the Apprenticeship Levy, more flexible and available will be key to bridging this gap, by allowing employers to tailor schemes to their specific requirements.
The government hopes that changes to apprenticeships will encourage their take-up in the construction sector.
The challenge is that the industry lacks appeal among younger workers, with over a quarter (27%) highlighting this issue, as the number of students seeking apprenticeships in construction continues to decline year on year.
Almost a third (31%) of construction firms are concerned about a lack of broad industry appeal.
Rob Clover, employer partnership leader for construction at Bridgend College, said: “One of the biggest challenges we face is shifting perceptions of the industry. Construction is often seen as a last resort, but we work hard to highlight diverse career paths and earning potential.”
City & Guilds set out a three-pronged approach to tackle the construction skills gap, focusing on attracting new talent, enabling career switchers, and upskilling the current workforce.
Nick Maclean, acting president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said: “The education system must play a more active role in raising awareness of career pathways in construction.
“The government’s ambitious targets become less and less achievable each year that there is continued underinvestment in encouraging people into pursuing, and staying in, careers in the built environment."
The government has been contacted for a response.
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