Three-quarters of councillors on planning committees believe the housing crisis is getting worse, a study has found #UKhousing

Three-quarters of councillors on planning committees say housing crisis is getting worse #UKhousing

Three in 10 councillors rated increasing the provision of affordable housing as their top priority, while 70% rated it among their top five priorities.

Launched this week at UKREiiF, the National Planning Barometer report revealed that two-thirds of councillors (66%) said the housing crisis in their area was “severe”, up from 56% in 2023. Just 1% of councillors said the housing crisis was easing.

A survey of 416 planning committee members in England and Wales by consultants SEC Newgate found that 74% believed the housing crisis has worsened over the last year, both nationally and in their area, up from 67% the year before.

Just under a quarter of councils (22%) felt that private rental and open market housing were needed, although this rose to 59% among London councils.

Meeting government housing targets was a lower priority. Just 7% of councillors said this was their primary focus, while 55% supported the government’s recent shift away from mandatory housing targets for councils.

A total of 80% of councillors admitted to voting against planning officer recommendations in the past 12 months, while 46% voted against three or more times.

An overwhelming 81% of councillors said that government proposals to publish league tables of local authorities’ planning performance would have no influence over their decisionmaking. Just 4% said the publication of league tables would encourage more approval of schemes at committee.

Claims of lack of viability by developers, as well as lack of funding for affordable housing, were viewed as the key obstacles to the delivery of affordable housing.

Lesser challenges to overall housing delivery included slow build-out by developers, community opposition and a lack of suitable sites.

Half of the councillors surveyed said that an increasing workload and resourcing issues were key barriers to determining planning applications.