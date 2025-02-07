A total of 24 out of 33 London boroughs do not have plans for homes that are affordable and accessible, according to new research #UKhousing

Three-quarters of London councils have no plans for affordable and accessible homes #UKhousing

Security of tenure and the feeling of being able to live in a home long term were cited as key matters to disabled people’s overall well-being.

There is a particularly acute need for accessible homes in the social rented sector, as 31% of disabled Londoners live in social housing and there are more than 23,000 Londoners waiting for social housing for medical or welfare reasons.

Through qualitative research and interviews with 84 disabled Londoners, researchers found that respondents consider social housing to be vital, yet three-quarters of councils in the capital have no plans for accessible homes.

The findings come from the Barriers at Home: housing crisis for deaf and disabled Londoners report launched by charity Inclusion London this week.

Inclusion London is a deaf and disabled people’s organisation (DDPO), led by and for deaf and disabled people across London. It supports more than 70 DDPOs, through which it reaches more than 70,000 disabled Londoners.

Its latest report looked to highlight what is described as the “painful experiences” of deaf and disabled Londoners living in insecure, inaccessible and unaffordable homes. It urged local and national decision-makers to work together to build and acquire more accessible social rent homes.

Disabled Londoners living in the private rented sector who spoke to researchers were particularly dissatisfied with their tenure due to unregulated rents and high risk of eviction.

One respondent said: “I just want to have an accessible home and an accessible environment. You know, my body is wearing out quicker than most people’s. And it’s wearing out even quicker having to interact with environments that don’t suit me.”

Another asked: “How do you try and work on your health when you can’t even get your housing situation right?”

A 2023 report by the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee (now the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee) on disabled people in the housing sector concluded that they “undeniably encounter unnecessary and severe barriers to accessing suitable housing in England”.

Other findings in the latest survey included that one in four who had access requirements for their home cannot safely and easily use basic facilities such as kitchens, bathrooms and entry ways.

Of those, one in three with mobility impairments do not have level access to their home.

Only 3% of existing homes in London are visitable for a disabled person with mobility impairment, compared with 9% across England.

Nearly two in three respondents said they made cutbacks to afford housing. One in three had cut back on food and/or other essentials, and one in three cut back on gas and electricity.