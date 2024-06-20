Three-quarters of UK public say there is a homelessness crisis, charity finds

Three-quarters of the public agree there is a homelessness crisis in the UK, St Mungo’s has found, as it called for action in the first 100 days of the next government #UKhousing

The research for St Mungo’s was carried out online by Opinion Matters, a market research company, between 12 and 14 June among a panel of 2,006 nationally representative UK respondents, aged 18 and over.

The data also showed that 78% of British citizens think the next government should make ending homelessness a priority.

Research from St Mungo’s showed that 76% of British citizens agree there is a homelessness crisis currently happening in the UK, with over half (52%) saying the situation in their area has got worse in the past few years.

St Mungo’s called for the next government to make ending the homelessness crisis a political priority and for charities and support services to be saved from “a financial cliff-edge”.

Key government funding for homelessness services is due to end in April 2025. This includes the Rough Sleeping Initiative, which is dedicated to supporting people off the streets.

If this funding is cut, St Mungo’s said, around a third of the projects that the charity delivers with local authorities may be unable to continue.

Over 37,000 people have signed an open letter urging the next government to extend the funding.

According to the charity, homelessness is at “an all-time high”, with close to 4,000 people sleeping on the streets across England every night and almost 80,000 households homeless or at risk of it.

St Mungo’s said its outreach teams were “struggling to respond” to the increasing number of people on the streets, and its hostels were “at capacity”.