Three Scottish landlords secure £17m through government-backed scheme

The Wheatley Group, Kingdom Housing Association and Link Group are getting the unsecured loans to help build 175 social rent homes between them, the Scottish government said.

Wheatley, Scotland’s biggest social landlord, will receive £7.3m, Kingdom £5.4m and Link £4.4m.

The loans are being provided through the devolved administration’s Charitable Bonds scheme, which has been running since 2014.

Under the initiative, charitable bonds are acquired by the Scottish government from finance broker Allia C&C. Loans with terms of up to 15 years are then agreed between landlords and Allia C&C.