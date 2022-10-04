Three-way merger talks to create 60,000-home housing association end

Discussions over a potential three-way merger to create a new 60,000-home housing association have ended #UKhousing

When discussions first began, the partners had hoped that combining resources would “boost social housing provision and services in the region”.

The 60,000-home landlord would have been the biggest social housing provider across the East and central England.

Talks between BPHA, Flagship Homes and Futures Housing Group began in April, but have now come to an end. The associations stated “changing economic conditions over the past six months” as the reason.

However, in a joint statement published today, the landlords said the changing economic conditions have undermined the potential of the enlarged association to achieve the goals set out when talks began.

The statement said: “As three individually strong organisations, we set ourselves some ambitious goals for a potential new organisation.

“Given the change in economic circumstances over the past six months, achieving these aims is no longer feasible and therefore we have agreed to end the talks.”

Flagship was the largest partner of the three, owning and managing 32,000 homes mainly in the East of England.

Bedford-based BPHA owns and manages more than 19,500 homes, with its stock mainly situated in the arc around Cambridge, Oxford and Bedfordshire.

Futures Housing Group was the smallest partner; owning and managing more than 10,000 homes from Derbyshire in the East Midlands down to Daventry.