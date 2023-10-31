Tidal wave of building safety legislation ‘slightly mismanaged’ by government, says legal expert

Opening law firm Devonshires’ conference on the Building Safety Act 2022, lawyer Mark London said: “From 1 October, we’ve had what can only be described as a tidal wave of legislation.

“And that tidal wave has, in my opinion, been slightly mismanaged by the government.”

The new building safety regime came into force on 1 October, more than six years after its catalyst, the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The legislation, which aims to ensure a tragedy like Grenfell does not happen again, involves major changes to the construction sector, as well as the management, construction and maintenance of high-rise buildings. It also introduces significantly more resident engagement.

The act is 250 pages long, with 400 pages of explanatory notes.