Tight timelines on funding programmes are forcing landlords to repeat procurement mistakes

The affordable housing sector has a number of policy demands placed upon it: addressing the housing crisis (delivery of a new-build pipeline) and the climate crisis (adopting net zero carbon measures), as well as maintaining homes to a “decent” standard and undertaking works required by the Building Safety Bill.

None of these policy demands is cheap or easily delivered. Against this background, the government had introduced various sources of funding to assist in meeting these key objectives and providing quality, safe and environmentally sound homes.

Of note, more than £3bn of “green” funding is currently available for a host of decarbonisation works. This includes retrofit energy efficiency works under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and grant funding to enable local authorities to support low-income households to benefit from low-carbon heating upgrades (such as the Local Authority Delivery Scheme and the Sustainable Warmth Competition).

Similarly, in terms of building safety, the government has earmarked £3.5bn under the Building Safety Fund to support the remediation of unsafe non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding systems on residential buildings of 18 metres and over (in both the private and social housing sectors) – with the potential for more to come.

Continued funding and support are needed to help housing providers deliver the government’s ambitious carbon reduction goals and, ultimately, net zero outcomes by 2050. This is likely to result in a “green wall” of funding in future years.