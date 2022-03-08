Tight timelines on funding programmes are forcing landlords to repeat procurement mistakes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, Albert Einstein is supposed to have said. The tight timelines on current funding programmes therefore represent a form of insanity, writes Rebecca Rees
The affordable housing sector has a number of policy demands placed upon it: addressing the housing crisis (delivery of a new-build pipeline) and the climate crisis (adopting net zero carbon measures), as well as maintaining homes to a “decent” standard and undertaking works required by the Building Safety Bill.
None of these policy demands is cheap or easily delivered. Against this background, the government had introduced various sources of funding to assist in meeting these key objectives and providing quality, safe and environmentally sound homes.
Of note, more than £3bn of “green” funding is currently available for a host of decarbonisation works. This includes retrofit energy efficiency works under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and grant funding to enable local authorities to support low-income households to benefit from low-carbon heating upgrades (such as the Local Authority Delivery Scheme and the Sustainable Warmth Competition).
Similarly, in terms of building safety, the government has earmarked £3.5bn under the Building Safety Fund to support the remediation of unsafe non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding systems on residential buildings of 18 metres and over (in both the private and social housing sectors) – with the potential for more to come.
Continued funding and support are needed to help housing providers deliver the government’s ambitious carbon reduction goals and, ultimately, net zero outcomes by 2050. This is likely to result in a “green wall” of funding in future years.
It is also of note that few of the required solutions to be procured by housing providers are tried and tested. New products, systems and ways of doing things are constantly being developed to address the safety and climate crises. This requires housing providers to be nimble and engaged with such new technologies and to be able to construct procurement routes that capture products and services that are new, innovative and fast-evolving. This is no small task.
Given this, the procurement process needs to be well thought out. Often, a significant amount of pre-market engagement is required by the housing provider to work out what it needs in response to the decarbonisation and safety requirements and how best to get it. This all takes time.
Nevertheless, for such crucial works, time is not what housing providers have got. This is often due to the timescales set out for the relevant funding pots, which require grant recipients to spend the money by a specific date or lose it.
All of the funding streams noted previously have tight delivery timescales attached as a condition of funding, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)/the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUCH) require works to be procured, commenced and/or completed within a relatively short time period (for example, fewer than three years).
The consequence of these tight timescales is that social landlords are forced into adopting well-trodden procurement strategies and processes, including single tender processes and procedures that are based on the familiar ‘lowest price = highest marks’ approach to price evaluation. There is also anecdotal evidence from bidders for building safety works contracts (involving the replacement of unsafe cladding funded by the Building Safety Fund) that these are being allocated via single-stage, ‘design and dump’ processes and even via reverse e-auctions. Is this not the definition of madness?
These race-to-the-bottom, risk-dumping procurements demonstrate the exact same approach to the market that caused the existing problems that beset our sector. They help perpetuate the “race to the bottom” Dame Judith Hackett’s report eviscerated. Surely adopting the same approach to procurement is asking the same people to do the same job for the lowest price? Is this likely to produce a different result?
Adopting the same procurement practices and expecting different outcomes is likely to risk producing procurement outcomes that fail to deliver the greener, safer and high-quality homes these funding streams are intended to provide.
The mere fact that these works are strategically important, high-profile and designed to remedy existing problems, by itself is unlikely to guard against similar outcomes. The government needs to question whether such funding deadlines are driving the right behaviours and approach by the grant recipients.
Procurement must be conducted differently, and there are already potential solutions. These include the use of responsibly procured framework agreements and packaging works into smaller projects (e.g. sized by reference to the funding timescale and what can reasonably be delivered after a responsibly timed and resourced procurement process has been run).
In terms of net zero works, housing providers should be looking at collaborative procurement with other providers to spread the risk and cost of a more complex process for innovative products and systems.
The government has a responsibility to consider the behaviours that funding conditions and timetables drive. In terms of net zero and building safety procurement, such deadlines are creating panic-based purchasing decisions that are unlikely to enable housing providers to build back greener, better or faster.
On the other hand, housing providers need to enter into dialogue with BEIS and DHLUC and be honest about the pressures the funding deadlines create. All parties then need to agree how central government funding can be deployed so that it avoids short-term fixes and instead encourages recipients to focus on long-term, best-value solutions.
It is incumbent on all of us to learn from the mistakes of the past and ensure that the cycle of procuring quickly and cheaply is broken. We need to ensure that the right contractors are appointed to deliver these critical works at the right price.
Rebecca Rees, partner, Trowers and Hamlins
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories