Tighter rules on water saving in new homes proposed under government plan to boost building

Government proposes mandatory rules on water-saving features in new developments in bid to tackle water scarcity issues #UKHousing

The new rules aim to ease pressure in areas such as Cambridge and North Sussex, where housing developments have been held up because water demand outstrips supply.

In its current form, Part G2 of the Building Regulations 2010 is “insufficient” to meet the parallel challenges of housing delivery and water conservation, the government has said.

A new consultation published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) suggests amending building regulations to tighten water efficiency standards in new homes.

Under the proposals, developers would be required to fit water-saving measures such as aerated taps and shower heads and dual-flush toilets, which help reduce the volume of water households use.

Installing features like this would enable the current allowance of 125 litres of water per person per day to be reduced to 105, Defra said. It could also save households £111 a year on energy and water bills.

In areas with water scarcity, the allowance would be reduced further to 100 litres of water per person per day.

The consultation is also asking for evidence on other innovations that are not yet fully feasible, such as using harvested rainwater to flush home toilets.

According to the government’s calculations, a reduction of 20 litres per person per day could see an additional 1,000 new homes unlocked for every 5,250 homes built.

Dr Tom Dollard, chair of industry membership body the Good Homes Alliance, said: “If we are to meet the government housing delivery targets and unlock economic growth then we must start building more ‘water-smart’ homes and neighbourhoods.

“We would like to see a refreshed Part G that is aligned to the water neutrality hierarchy, and a fittings-based approach combined with a water labelling scheme that would deliver water-efficient homes at scale across the UK.”