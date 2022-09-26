Timber-frame buildings and cavity fires: the burning question

Timber frame in the future

What can be done to make timber-frame developments safe? Sprinklers may help, but are not a complete solution. When flames are inside a cavity, they are protected by a building’s walls.

Mr Abley says the FPA has advocated for a process where all the cavity barriers are photographed on site before the building is handed over as part of the legal ‘Regulation 38’ process for ensuring critical fire safety information is passed to the building owner.

“Particularly these days, it’s something that would be as cheap as chips,” he says. “Everybody who is fitting a cavity barrier probably has a decent camera in the smart phone in their back pocket while they are doing it.

“If at the end of the process you hand over a memory stick which catalogues to a system you have got worked out previously, you at least have some assurance. It’s like the O-ring on a space shuttle. You at least need to have good records that it went in.”

This is something Mr Milner says the STA agrees with – and encourages through its guidance.

This touches on another big, often unspoken, fear about timber frame. If there is a major fire with loss of life, lenders and insurers are going to want assurances that other buildings are safe – in much the same way as they have for cladding after Grenfell.

But if this was hard to demonstrate with cladding, that is nothing compared to trying to confirm the suitability of cavity barriers buried within the structure of the building.

“You would have to destroy everything just to find out that you don’t have a problem,” says Mr Abley.

“My own view is that we will have a big problem,” says Ms White. “And then we’ll end up with a two-tier system of pricing: one for blocks that are built correctly and one for the buildings that aren’t.”

This correction would be devastating for those with mortgages tied up in timber-frame flats. And if fixing problematic cladding has been hard, correcting this problem would be another order of magnitude.

“Would it be possible to figure out a system to retrospectively fit compartmentation cavity barriers in an existing building? Yeah, it’s doable,” says Mr Groom. “It would be messy, it would be expensive, but individually the costs are manageable.

“But scale this up by tens of thousands of properties and all of a sudden it’s no longer manageable. All of a sudden, you’ve got a headache for the industry and for government in the order of hundreds of millions, if not billions of pounds.”

And timber frame may prove to be the tip of the iceberg on this issue. Modular construction – where individual flats are built in factories before being assembled on site – also incorporate cavities as part of the design, and unlike timber frame there is no limit to how tall the towers can be.

“I’m still terrified about some of the stuff I’ve seen going up,” says Mr Abley. “Modular houses are easy to run from. But the minute you stick it up into a 150m tower, you have done something completely new in the cosmos and we just don’t know what will happen when there’s fire.”

Meanwhile, the Richmond House community have been trying to grow from the trauma they experienced.

“The children’s parents got together and offered help and psychological advice. So we felt that community feeling which has been amazing,” says Thrish.

Turning the legacy into inspiration

For his family, things have started to turn around. “My daughter has made a rapid recovery since starting university. In her first year, her grades came in at the top of her year,” he says. She has now transferred to study in New York, and has turned the legacy of what she lived through into inspiration.

“She had questions about how the rule of law works, she wanted to specialise in that,” he says. “Questions like: why is the law not working to protect people like us? Why are politicians in the pockets of companies like Berkeley? What is the true meaning of a democracy if that is the case? She has a personal reason for that which has inspired her.”

Their son, meanwhile, has become more interested in homelessness. “It hit him hard when people stigmatised him – even little children looking at homeless people in a certain kind of way when the causes were beyond their control. So maybe he will end up doing something in that field,” he says.

Thrish has turned some of his robotics research to fire safety while his wife, also an academic, will shortly be publishing a paper on the early detection of fire.

“This is how we reacted to the situation,” he says. “We can always turn a situation into a positive in the long run, but it is coming out of trauma. And for some people, they will fall out of it. The 23 families have reacted in 23 different ways – not all of them good.”

The pressure on other families has caused some relationships to break down amid the long periods in hotels and temporary housing. Some children are still struggling.

“One couple recently told their four-year-old son they were going to have to move home and he asked if the fire had taken it again,” says Jennifer. “This is still in their minds: is everything going to be taken away from me again?”

This is something that is missed by a regulatory system that views the total loss of a building as a success so long as no one has died. It simply does not reckon with the value of people’s homes.

But if Grenfell has taught us anything, it is the danger of waiting for a disaster before instituting change.

We may keep getting lucky with timber-frame fires and loss of life. But we may not. And if we don’t, the failures described above will explode into the national consciousness in the same way as the story about dangerous cladding has in the years since Grenfell.

There will be hard questions to answer for many if it does.