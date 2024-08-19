Time for bold action on older people’s housing

The delivery of retirement properties must increase more than fourfold to unlock benefits for first-time buyers, the NHS and the economy, writes John Tonkiss, chief executive of McCarthy Stone #UKhousing

It is essential that the new government turns the recommendations enshrined within this unpublished landmark report into reality.

The last government finally got round to examining this area when it commissioned the Older People’s Housing Taskforce. It reported to ministers in May, just as the election was called.

These changes also provide a fresh opportunity to look at how to improve the provision of an often-overlooked part of the market: the housing and care needs of older people.

The new government has set its thinking on housing out quickly, reinstating and increasing housebuilding targets and consulting on a new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). This is all very welcome.

The taskforce’s collective expertise has delivered a blueprint to drive much-needed growth in the retirement housing sector. Supply needs to increase from about 7,000 new properties a year to meet estimated demand for 30,000, and the recommendations are likely to call for a rapid increase in provision.

This ambition complements Labour’s aims. The updates to the NPPF should include new requirements to plan and deliver more high-quality housing options for older people, with many local plans still sadly silent on this form of housing.

This would deliver several benefits. It would re-energise the housing market through the release of thousands of existing homes onto the market, particularly as each downsizer unlocks two to three further moves in the housing chain, often ending with first-time buyers joining the ladder.

“It would re-energise the housing market through the release of thousands of existing homes onto the market”

It would help our struggling health services. If older people could access independent living in a retirement community easily, or indeed other forms of housing such as bungalows, they would enjoy greater mental and physical health benefits and achieve quicker and safer hospital discharges.

It would also unlock billions of pounds of new investment into the market and the economy, with investors, including us, standing by to increase supply.

As the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, we can see what it would take to unlock this part of the housing market.