Time for self-reflection?

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
How did the repairs scandal happen? Is it time for everyone who works in housing to do a bit of self-reflection, asks Farida Aslam
Reflective practice as a concept is practised in a wide range of professions, and as a sector it’s great to see reflective learning cited as a subset under the theme of knowledge as one of the seven Chartered Institute of Housing‘s professional standards.
The other six are: integrity, inclusivity, being ethical, being skilled, acting in an ambassadorial role and demonstrating leadership.
“All of a sudden, I felt uncomfortable. I came away thinking about other professions in the public realm that are tarnished by poor practices of a few”
For me, it was the reflective practice that struck a cord recently when speaking to some colleagues from a range of different professions, from health and social work to economic development.
Eager to speak about housing and what a great sector this is to work in, the discussion soon turned to the negative press around repairs and the Grenfell Tower tragedy, and emerging sector hero Kwajo Tweneboa, a young tenant who is doing a great job exposing the uncomfortable realities of some tenants.
From an external eye looking in, ‘we’ as a sector didn’t seem too great.
All of a sudden, I felt uncomfortable. I came away thinking about other professions in the public realm that are tarnished by poor practices of a few which lead to serious consequences and impact significantly on service users lives, and over time become part and parcel of the culture they begin to live and breathe without giving it a second thought.
I know I didn’t want housing to be viewed in the same vain, but I couldn’t help think that if we rest on our laurels, this could very well be our fate.
As a sector, we pride ourselves on the added value we offer. Take a look at our annual reports littered with numerous examples of the impact we are having in our local communities, the increased interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and how as a sector we are at the forefront of embracing and shaping this.
“We may be hitting the target of housing people, but we’re missing the point of ensuring that what we offer is of a quality that we would all want to be in receipt of ourselves”
If we consider our social media and comms presence, we have invested a huge amount in pitching ourselves as the do-gooders. As we are attracting and collaborating more with the private sector and moving into the for-profit realm, we are bigger and mightier than we have ever been.
We invest a considerable amount in teams of staff that lead on continuous improvement. We embrace lean thinking and the ‘plan, do and review’ philosophies. We have tenants on our boards. We complete satisfaction surveys, mystery shopping exercises and sector comparisons through the likes of HouseMark.
The list could go on. Surely, with all this effort this, we have our finger on the pulse?
But recent events and exposés would lead us to draw a different conclusion. We may be hitting the target of housing people, but we’re missing the point of ensuring that what we offer is of a quality that we would all want to be in receipt of ourselves.
We need to ask ourselves: “If we are in the business of providing good-quality homes to tenants and with this being our primary objective, how are we getting it so wrong?”
As a housing practitioner reflecting on recent events by looking at my own practice and service areas, I wonder how many service users we may be failing?
Regardless of the sophisticated tools we have at our disposal to measure whether we’ve met our service standards, got it right the first time or hit the target, how, I ask myself, do we uncover these blind spots that have been brought to the fore? And others that we are not aware of as yet? How do we really begin to hear the voices of those that are knocking on our doors, but for some reason are not getting through? Or those that are not exercising their voices at all?
“Is it time for real self-introspection? Is it time to revisit our professional standards that we signed up to?”
Have we as a sector developed a group-think mentality that we have our house in order and have mastered our core business? Or has mission creep meant we have lost our way? These are wide-sweeping judgments, but something is fundamentally wrong and the first stage of putting this right is acknowledging it for what it is. Our social impact will stand for nothing if we fail to deliver our core purpose of putting a decent roof over people’s heads.
How do we begin to fix this? As we grapple and dissect these issues to get to the route causes and ascertain if the problems are more acute in larger housing associations, in rural or urban areas, in devolved nations and so on and so forth, should we be questioning who our shareholders are (other than tenants) or critical friends that can help hold a mirror up to us to see what we’re not seeing?
If our boards are not asking the questions, where should we begin to search for the answers? Or does the answer lies within ourselves? As housing practitioners, is it time to refocus? Is it time for real self-introspection? Is it time to revisit our professional standards that we signed up to? Is it not now the time for sector wide reflection?
Farida Aslam, senior neighbourhoods manager (services to older people & community investment), Vale of Glamorgan Council
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories