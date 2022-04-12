Time for self-reflection?

But recent events and exposés would lead us to draw a different conclusion. We may be hitting the target of housing people, but we’re missing the point of ensuring that what we offer is of a quality that we would all want to be in receipt of ourselves.

We need to ask ourselves: “If we are in the business of providing good-quality homes to tenants and with this being our primary objective, how are we getting it so wrong?”

As a housing practitioner reflecting on recent events by looking at my own practice and service areas, I wonder how many service users we may be failing?

Regardless of the sophisticated tools we have at our disposal to measure whether we’ve met our service standards, got it right the first time or hit the target, how, I ask myself, do we uncover these blind spots that have been brought to the fore? And others that we are not aware of as yet? How do we really begin to hear the voices of those that are knocking on our doors, but for some reason are not getting through? Or those that are not exercising their voices at all?

“Is it time for real self-introspection? Is it time to revisit our professional standards that we signed up to?”

Have we as a sector developed a group-think mentality that we have our house in order and have mastered our core business? Or has mission creep meant we have lost our way? These are wide-sweeping judgments, but something is fundamentally wrong and the first stage of putting this right is acknowledging it for what it is. Our social impact will stand for nothing if we fail to deliver our core purpose of putting a decent roof over people’s heads.

How do we begin to fix this? As we grapple and dissect these issues to get to the route causes and ascertain if the problems are more acute in larger housing associations, in rural or urban areas, in devolved nations and so on and so forth, should we be questioning who our shareholders are (other than tenants) or critical friends that can help hold a mirror up to us to see what we’re not seeing?

If our boards are not asking the questions, where should we begin to search for the answers? Or does the answer lies within ourselves? As housing practitioners, is it time to refocus? Is it time for real self-introspection? Is it time to revisit our professional standards that we signed up to? Is it not now the time for sector wide reflection?

Farida Aslam, senior neighbourhoods manager (services to older people & community investment), Vale of Glamorgan Council