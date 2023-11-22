Time is running out on grant funding for empty homes, warns Welsh council

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Owners of empty homes in Wales are being urged to apply for a government grant to renovate their properties before all the funds are handed out.
Caerphilly County Borough Council is urging homeowners to apply for the grant, which has been made available for those who want to make their empty homes safe to live in and improve the energy efficiency.
Participating councils in the Welsh government’s National Empty Home Grant Programme are given varying amounts of funding to give out based on demand and other factors.
Caerphilly Council said this week that time is “running out” to apply for the remaining £25,000 grants it wishes to allocate.
The Welsh government first announced that grants would be available under the £50m scheme in January.
The grant is available for owner-occupiers to renovate homes that have been empty for at least 12 months.
Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing at Caerphilly Council, said: “Tackling the issue of empty properties is a key priority for us in Caerphilly. As well as being a blight on our local communities, empty properties are a magnet for anti-social behaviour and represent a wasted resource during the current national housing crisis.
“I urge eligible owners of empty homes in the borough to apply for the grant before it ends, to help bring their property back into beneficial use.”
In recent years, the spotlight has fallen on empty homes as communities across Wales grapple with soaring housing costs. The government estimates that there are 22,000 long-term empty homes across the country.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories