Time is running out on grant funding for empty homes, warns Welsh council

Caerphilly County Borough Council is urging homeowners to apply for the grant, which has been made available for those who want to make their empty homes safe to live in and improve the energy efficiency.

Participating councils in the Welsh government’s National Empty Home Grant Programme are given varying amounts of funding to give out based on demand and other factors.

Caerphilly Council said this week that time is “running out” to apply for the remaining £25,000 grants it wishes to allocate.