Time to embrace a new state of ambition

I find myself thinking about this drama against the backdrop of the £39bn jackpot for affordable housing in the Spending Review. It’s a seismic amount that gives us the first real line of sight we’ve had in decades on a new-build programme that will produce generational change.

Next year, it will be six decades since the original air date of Ken Loach’s Cathy Come Home, a landmark piece of television which chronicled the plight of mum-of-three Cathy and her journey into the depths of housing despair and social-services red tape.

We can now embrace a new state of ambition for the new homes that will create a new generation of opportunity for the people and families who need and deserve it most, helping to bring back the basic human right to have a place to call home. I do still believe it is a back-loaded ‘jackpot’, putting right the years of underinvestment that’s the very reason our social housing stock is in crisis in the first place. That’s coupled with the investment our existing housing stock requires and regeneration funding (cut in its entirety in 2010).

There are clearly details to come and policy to finalise, on route to delivering the government’s 1.5 million new homes pledge. And while we are still in ‘destination exciting’ mode, we need to face some realities inherent in this 10-year programme. It’s set against a landscape of complex processes and convoluted planning that has to be simplified if our sector is going to be able to play its part in the vision. “In the Spending Review, our sector’s lobbying for housing to be recognised as critical infrastructure has been heard – but there is, as ever, a way to go yet”

In the Spending Review, our sector’s lobbying for housing to be recognised as critical infrastructure has been heard – but there is, as ever, a way to go yet.

I believe that having a safe, warm home is where opportunity in life can grow and where success can stem from. Sixty years on from the screening of Cathy Come Home, we can still see the vital interplay between a home and the social-services support people may need to get, and to stay, in one.