Time to embrace ESG reporting standards

Did you know that housing associations save their residents £9bn a year in rent, compared to what residents would pay if they rented privately?

How do we know this? This figure was worked out by the National Housing Federation (NHF) using sector-wide rental data from the Regulator of Social Housing. A single figure that paints a powerful and concrete picture of the value that housing associations bring to our society and, most importantly, to people on the lowest incomes in this country.

Having this kind of data on a national scale is one of the best ways to demonstrate to policymakers and the public the work of our sector and the long-term value housing associations bring to the communities they serve and indeed the country as a whole.