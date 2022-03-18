Time to end the use of (un)affordable rent

The government’s affordable rent product, introduced a decade ago, means some tenants are being fleeced for no good reason other than they can be and it has to stop, argues tenant Martin Wicks #UKhousing

This is a property which has been converted from social rent to affordable rent when empty. This is happening because:

Recently, I discovered that a tenant living in a three-bedroom house on Penhill, a 1950s council estate in Swindon, was paying £166 a week for so-called affordable rent. Not far away, in exactly the same type of house, another tenant is paying £88 a week. What possible rationale could there be for such a huge difference? How did this happen?

Nationally, in England only 1.9% of council homes charge affordable rent; 30,222 at the end of the last financial year. There are some enthusiastic councils, with up to 25% of their stock charging affordable rent, as in the case of Darlington, although only 15 councils have more than 500 affordable rent properties.

In Swindon, the council has 486 affordable rent homes (4.7% of its stock), some of which have been converted from social rent as part of the funding of regeneration schemes, some bought on the market, often ex-council homes, and charged affordable rent.

Affordable rent in Swindon is on average 39% higher (£33.74 a week extra) than social rent, although for a three-bedroom house it is 50% higher, and 68% higher for a four-bedroom property.

How do tenants cope with these higher rents? If a tenant has their full rent covered by housing benefit, then it’s not a problem for them. Those in work will find themselves in a more precarious position subject to the impact of a change in circumstances, or life events.

A recent Freedom of Information Act request showed that of tenants paying affordable rent in Swindon, 47% were in arrears (228 out of 486), compared to 36% of social rent tenants (3,542 out of 9,789). The average arrears are £150 higher for affordable rent than social rent.

We are awaiting an updated figure for the percentage of tenants whose entire rent is covered by housing benefit. It was around a third. Take that third out of the equation and the percentage of tenants who pay all or part of their rent who are in arrears is a staggering 55%. Obviously many of them are struggling to get by month by month.