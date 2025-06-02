Time to fund the foundations: why housing must be at the heart of the Spending Review

Analysis for the UK Housing Review (UKHR) shows that only half of England’s housing budget goes towards affordable homes, far behind the 80%-90% in devolved nations. Instead, billions are spent on demand-side subsidies – benefits over bricks.

That imbalance has consequences. One in five children in England lives in overcrowded, unaffordable or poor-quality housing. Homelessness is at record levels, with a 30% rise in families living in temporary accommodation in the past year. Meanwhile, the supply of genuinely affordable homes, especially those for social rent, continues to fall short.

This is not just a housing crisis; it’s a failure of economic and social policy.