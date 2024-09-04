Time to prepare for the new guidance on solar panels

Stuart Nicholson, roof systems director at Marley, outlines 2024’s update to the Technical Standards of the National House Building Council for the ventilation of integrated, in-roof photovoltaic panels #UKhousing

This plan builds on the increasing popularity and specification of PV panels in recent years. Government statistics from 2023 show that solar installations now stand at over 1.35 million, with the largest annual increase in solar panel installation for seven years taking place between 2022 and 2023.

The new Labour government has already set out its intention to further increase the installation drive behind solar panels on UK rooftops. Termed “a rooftop revolution”, the strategy is designed to use renewable technologies, such as solar, to help bring down domestic energy bills, build more sustainable housing stock and address the climate crisis.

In the social housing market, solar panels on new-build developments or significant refurbishment projects can be a key specification choice to ease energy cost pressures for tenants, with predictions that bills will remain high for the foreseeable future.

To help drive these improvements, the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) provides financial support to improve the energy performance of social housing across the country. The multibillion-pound funding is transforming social housing stock to ensure the delivery of safe, warm and insulated homes, which improves the properties’ Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating and may reduce energy bills for occupiers.

“As the number of photovoltaic panels on UK rooftops escalates, installation is increasingly in the spotlight to ensure product suitability and fixing standards are being met”

This is part of a wider push to tackle energy-efficiency challenges and drive a decarbonisation strategy ahead of 2050’s net-zero target. The fund’s main aim is to uprate and improve social housing through several measures – of which solar panels will be one – so properties can attain an EPC rating of Band C.

As the number of photovoltaic panels on UK rooftops escalates, installation is increasingly in the spotlight, to ensure product suitability and fixing standards are being met.

Part of this scrutiny has included recent changes to guidance offered by the NHBC, which oversees standards in the industry. The NHBC has updated its Technical Standards for 2024 and turned its attention to ventilation guidance when integrated, in-roof solar panels are installed.