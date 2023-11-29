Time to review leases

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With housing associations now having to review and update their suite of leases, Ruth Barnes asks what other changes should be considered
Reforms introduced by the government in October to the shared-ownership rent escalator will bring shared ownership rents in line with limits that apply to social housing rent increases.
This change moves the basis of the annual rent review for relevant leases from a maximum of the Retail Price Index (RPI) + 0.5% to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) + 1%, bringing it in line with the maximum annual rent increase on social and affordable rented homes.
Changes apply to new grant-funded shared ownership leases provided through the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021 to 2026 or the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) 2016 to 2021.
Shared ownership homes funded from a provider’s Recycled Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) without any new grant from this date will also be caught by these changes.
The new leases do not have to be used where a provider is already in contract under the AHP and with terms already agreed with Homes England and the Greater London Authority. Registered providers might, however, want to adopt the new rent review provisions in spite of this.
The government has issued transitional guidance on the Section 106 provision which provides a degree of flexibility. New planning permissions granted after 12 October 2023 must contain the new rent review escalator unless “substantial work” has already been carried out, in which case the local planning authority can agree the “old” RPI escalator if “pragmatic and necessary”.
Where planning already issued on the basis for RPI increases, then agreements can be modified to reflect CPI.
As the changes become common knowledge, the unanswered question is whether new shared ownership purchasers will be looking for the new CPI model, demanding further changes to leases?
With housing associations having to review their suites of leases to reflect these changes, now would be a good time to extend that review to address wider issues.
The Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) introduced many new measures that need to be reflected in the lease agreements with tenants. Front doors, risers and riser cupboards need close consideration.
“With housing associations having to review their suites of leases to reflect these changes, now would be a good time to extend that review to address wider issues”
Should the ownership and responsibility for repair and maintenance of front doors sit with the landlord or the tenant, and which gives the landlord more control? If front doors are to be the landlord’s responsibility, what impact might this have on service charges and affordability?
In the context of the overarching obligation to ensure tenants are safe, is there a greater degree of safety for the entire building if doors are fireproof and regularly inspected by a landlord?
If front doors aren’t demised, there may be a risk that recovery of costs is more challenging.
Risers and riser cupboards are likely to be sealed for fire safety reasons, meaning social housing providers need to consider whether they should be retained by the landlord.
If the effectiveness of a fire-stopping service is reduced by just 10%, this could result in a life-critical defect; a small hole in a riser could mean a room filling with smoke in just a few minutes. Breaches in the fire stopping might occur if, for example, cabling for a music player is installed by a tenant and holes are made inadvertently.
“Should the ownership and responsibility for repair and maintenance of front doors sit with the landlord or the tenant, and which gives the landlord more control?”
Arguably, making good is easier if the landlord retains the riser cupboards – the landlord can ensure it has been done. However, if riser cupboards are excluded from the demise, what impact might this have on net sales areas? And who would be responsible for decorative finishes within the riser cupboards?
Further lease considerations that might be helpful include:
Generic fire-stopping clauses and obligations to comply with the BSA 2022.
Whether tenant handbooks/regulations need to be reviewed in light of the BSA 2022.
Whether existing insurance provisions (and cover) and emergency access provisions are sufficient.
Whether provisions that ensure that the costs of building safety measures required to comply with the duties relating to the ongoing management of building safety risks in occupied higher-risk buildings can be recovered effectively.
Should clauses prohibiting smoking in certain areas also refer to vaping?
Review on smoking generally, for example on balconies, and whether registered providers should seek to ban or mitigate risk.
Additionally, the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 and the Renters (Reform) Bill, when enacted, may also necessitate further changes to leases to dovetail into tenancy agreements, in respect of, for example, new health and safety obligations and the proposed pet policy.
Strictly speaking, the measures introduced by the BSA 2022 do not require any drafting in the lease to take effect: if they apply, they will apply regardless of the terms of the lease. But clarity in leases can only be helpful.
Beware, however, of extending leases or amending existing leases to take any of the above points into account. Where a variation would act as a surrender and regrant, this may result in the loss of the leaseholder protections also introduced by the act.
Ruth Barnes, partner and head of residential sales, Winckworth Sherwood
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