Time to review leases

With housing associations now having to review and update their suite of leases, Ruth Barnes asks what other changes should be considered #UKhousing

Shared ownership homes funded from a provider’s Recycled Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) without any new grant from this date will also be caught by these changes.

Changes apply to new grant-funded shared ownership leases provided through the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021 to 2026 or the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP) 2016 to 2021.

This change moves the basis of the annual rent review for relevant leases from a maximum of the Retail Price Index (RPI) + 0.5% to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) + 1%, bringing it in line with the maximum annual rent increase on social and affordable rented homes.

Reforms introduced by the government in October to the shared-ownership rent escalator will bring shared ownership rents in line with limits that apply to social housing rent increases.

The new leases do not have to be used where a provider is already in contract under the AHP and with terms already agreed with Homes England and the Greater London Authority. Registered providers might, however, want to adopt the new rent review provisions in spite of this. The government has issued transitional guidance on the Section 106 provision which provides a degree of flexibility. New planning permissions granted after 12 October 2023 must contain the new rent review escalator unless “substantial work” has already been carried out, in which case the local planning authority can agree the “old” RPI escalator if “pragmatic and necessary”.

Where planning already issued on the basis for RPI increases, then agreements can be modified to reflect CPI.

As the changes become common knowledge, the unanswered question is whether new shared ownership purchasers will be looking for the new CPI model, demanding further changes to leases?

With housing associations having to review their suites of leases to reflect these changes, now would be a good time to extend that review to address wider issues.

The Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) introduced many new measures that need to be reflected in the lease agreements with tenants. Front doors, risers and riser cupboards need close consideration. “With housing associations having to review their suites of leases to reflect these changes, now would be a good time to extend that review to address wider issues”