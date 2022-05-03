Timeline: a short history of the Right to Buy for housing associations

November 2019: The Conservative Party votes for Boris Johnson as leader to stand in the next general election and the party publishes its manifesto. Within the manifesto, the government promises to maintain the Voluntary Right to Buy scheme agreed with housing associations and aims to extend the Voluntary Right to Buy pilot carried out in The Midlands to other areas. However, there is no mention of the shared ownership Right to Buy plan, raising questions about whether it will be brought in.

February 2020: After months of silence about the shared ownership Right to Buy scheme, Mr Jenrick confirms that it is still on the table, despite being omitted from the Conservative manifesto ahead of the December election. Sources close to the government tell Inside Housing that details of the scheme would be announced in due course.

March 2020: Inside Housing reveals that the shared ownership Right to Buy will likely be applied to all homes funded under the government’s new £12bn Affordable Homes Programme. The revelations come in the aftermath of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first-ever budget, in which he confirms the funding package for the government’s flagship affordable housebuilding programme stretching from 2021 to 2026.

April 2020: Government agrees to extend the Voluntary Right to Buy pilot past the initially slated spring 2020 deadline, with tenants given until the end of the year to complete deals. However, no reason is given for the extension despite reports of lower uptake than expected, with issues around portability.

September 2021: A government-commissioned report looking into the Voluntary Right to Buy reveals that a nationwide scheme would potentially cost the government £14bn over 10 years. The report also reveals that 1,892 were sold or were close to selling through the pilot. A total of 44 associations sell homes through the scheme. However, a number of issues are raised, including around portability, with only 12% of tenants being offered the opportunity for portability, compared to the 69% who could buy their own home. This was largely down to difficulties in finding other stock that could be offered. The report also suggested that it would be “challenging” for the scheme to hit its one-for-one replacement target for homes sold, saying that the replacement homes “will be on average smaller, at higher rents and include more homes for shared ownership and fewer for rent”.

May 2022: The Telegraph reports that Number 10 is weighing up a plan to extend the Right to Buy to all housing association tenants. As part of the plan, the government is looking at allowing banks to consider housing benefit as income when residents are seeking mortgages.