Timeline: the 20 housing ministers since 1997

Stuart Andrew: February 2022 to July 2022

The MP for Pudsey barely had time to introduce himself to the sector before resigning from his position, following a scandal involving his predecessor, Chris Pincher.

Serving in the role for just 148 days, Mr Andrew’s resignation allowed him to usurp Dominic Raab as the shortest-serving housing minister since the role was created in 1997.

The resignation came one week after Mr Andrew addressed the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester, promising reforms to get councils building more and recommitting the government to its 300,000-homes-a-year target.

However, Mr Andrew was gone before we got a chance to see whether he would be able to deliver on these ambitions.

Chris Pincher: February 2020 to February 2022

One of the longer-serving housing ministers, Mr Pincher was appointed to the role in February 2020, just weeks before the national COVID-19 lockdown.

The MP for Tamworth arrived at the department then known as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) from the Foreign Office, where he was minister for Europe and the Americas.

It would emerge years later that Boris Johnson, the prime minister, was made aware of claims that Mr Pincher behaved inappropriately at the Foreign Office, but was still given the housing minister role.

During his two-year stint, the COVID-19 pandemic dominated MHCLG policy.

The department, then led by housing secretary Robert Jenrick, brought in a number of policies to try and stop the spread of the virus. These included a two-month freeze on the housing market, with the buying and selling of homes banned, as well as an evictions ban which stopped landlords from removing tenants from their properties while the pandemic was at its height.

But he was known for what he didn’t push through as much as what he did. In July 2020, he said there would be a delay to long-promised reforms of the private rented sector, including the scrapping of no-fault evictions, until the coronavirus situation had been dealt with.

Other key housing reforms, such as the Social Housing Regulation Bill promised immediately after the Grenfell Tower fire, were not put in front of parliament during his two-year stint.

Mr Pincher and Mr Jenrick were also unable to get on top of the building safety crisis.

While the department did manage to get the Treasury to commit £3.5bn towards remediation of dangerous cladding, the department also put forward the ill-fated plan for a loan scheme for leaseholders in buildings lower than 18m in height.

Mr Pincher was moved to the role of deputy chief whip after a reshuffle in February 2022. He was forced to resign from this role in July 2022 following allegations about his conduct.

Esther McVey: July 2019 to February 2020

The former TV presenter, who first entered parliament in 2010, wasted no time in taking to Twitter after being sacked as housing minister and said she was “very sorry to be relieved” of her duties.

In her eight-month stint in the job, Ms McVey kicked off by pushing the idea of homeownership. The shift in policy under Boris Johnson is a return to the focus on ownership seen during David Cameron’s premiership.

But reports surfaced last month that Ms McVey had been involved in a spat with her boss, housing secretary Robert Jenrick, over whether the government should invest in building more council housing or help first-time buyers. Ms McVey, who ran in the Conservative leadership contest last year, was reportedly arguing for the former.

She also pushed the idea of modular housing, calling for the UK to become a “world leader”, and talked of protecting the green belt. Ms McVey, whose seat is George Osborne’s former constituency of Tatton, was also forced to defend the government’s position on the cladding crisis – speaking on the issue in a parliamentary debate just yesterday.