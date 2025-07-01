Time’s up on ticking boxes: how housing associations are expected to report on modern slavery

This is not about perfection. It’s about progress. The guidance emphasises continuous improvement, expecting companies to demonstrate how their efforts are evolving year on year, not just repeated.

Let’s be clear: complexity in supply chains is not an excuse. Whether you’re a holding company, or part of a sprawling multinational, the expectation is now explicit. If one part of your group meets the threshold, transparency must extend across the entire relevant structure – and the public deserves to know who and what is covered. Whether you are part of a housing group or joint venture, if any part of your entity meets the £36m threshold, then your obligations now apply to the whole group. Transparency must follow the money and the risk.

This also applies to funders and institutional investors supporting housing development. If your name is on the project, your practices are under the microscope.