To end rough sleeping for good, prevention has to be a driving force

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The pandemic transformed the national response to rough sleeping, and housing organisations have an important role to play in ensuring that the lessons are not lost, says Steve Douglas
It is almost a year and a half since St Mungo’s, along with many homelessness charities and housing associations working with local authorities, responded to Everyone In – the government’s crisis initiative to ensure people sleeping rough on the streets of England were housed in emergency accommodation during the pandemic.
It is estimated this response saved at least 266 lives, prevented 21,092 infections and moved more than 26,000 people into longer-term accommodation.
“Housing associations have a social responsibility to help with the provision of secure and safe accommodation, and support for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness”
Everyone In proved that it’s possible to implement targeted interventions on a national scale, with a fully collaborative effort to address rough sleeping between housing, healthcare and other sectors involved in supporting people experiencing homelessness.
But the virus has not gone away. And, as we learn to live with COVID-19 and emergency support measures such as the Universal Credit uplift and the furlough scheme come to an end, we must not let this lead to an increased flow of vulnerable people onto the streets.
For the government’s manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping to become a reality, we should now take forward lessons previously learnt and embed the crisis response of Everyone In into a system that drives long-term change.
These lessons are captured in the final report of the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping, which launches today.
Chaired by Lord Bob Kerslake, the report follows six months of evidence gathering, submissions, numerous focus groups and insight from a 21-member advisory board that included mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Bob Blackman MP and people with lived experience of homelessness.
St Mungo’s has provided secretariat support to the commission. Its task was to examine both the problems and the positives of the pandemic response. We have asked questions about how to transform these lessons into a ‘new normal’ and a whole-systems approach to address rough sleeping where prevention, rather than cure, is the driving force.
“The fundamental challenge of the availability and quality of housing and support continues to have a significant impact on what any service can do”
This report sets out what kind of system there needs to be, with recommendations for central government, the spending review, local authorities, homelessness organisations, housing associations and health organisations.
The conclusion is that for rough sleeping to end for good, we need urgent, sustained and fully integrated action by all partners. So what does this look like?
The conclusion is that street homelessness should be seen as both a health and a housing issue. We know that the right accommodation, with the right support, and at the right time, plays a huge part in both preventing homelessness and supporting an individual in their recovery.
Yet the fundamental challenges of the availability and quality of housing and support continue to have a significant impact on what any service can do. Local authorities, social housing and the private rented sector all have an important role to play. Emergency accommodation should only ever be for short-term use, and a tailored, informed and inclusive offer of support is needed.
“There should be a quality assurance framework for homelessness accommodation, with a national register that requires evidence of providers meeting minimum standards as a condition of registration”
Projects such as Housing First, which provide tenancies as a platform for change with wrap-around, flexible support, can allow people recovering from homelessness to address their needs at their own pace.
The consensus from the commission was that housing associations also have a social responsibility to help with the provision of secure and safe accommodation, and support for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and should have a duty to collaborate.
The commission has recommended that the National Housing Federation, working with Homes for Cathy, continues to promote the positive work done by housing associations and drives forward this commitment to collaborate to prevent and relieve homelessness. The Local Government Association has been asked to continue to promote the role of housing associations and joint working in developing solutions and longer-term strategies.
To ensure that the quality of accommodation provided is safe, decent and appropriate, there should also be a quality assurance framework for homelessness accommodation, with a national register that requires evidence of providers meeting minimum standards as a condition of registration.
Now, the government can help by establishing its overarching vision and a long-term rough-sleeping strategy, with clear expectations and a published annual review of performance.
It should also provide the necessary funding, longer-term support and preventative measures such as the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift that have helped keep people afloat during the pandemic.
Today’s report demonstrates how the system can prevent people from reaching crisis point.
But the responsibility to prevent, address and support recovery from homelessness and rough sleeping cannot rest with just one sector. When we work together, it’s remarkable what can be achieved.
These recommendations present a powerful shared ambition to address inequalities and existing barriers, and we hope they will be embraced and echoed by all agencies. Without this, we risk slipping backwards and missing a vital chance to reshape the future response to street homelessness.
Steve Douglas, chief executive, St Mungo’s
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