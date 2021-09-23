To end rough sleeping for good, prevention has to be a driving force

It is almost a year and a half since St Mungo’s, along with many homelessness charities and housing associations working with local authorities, responded to Everyone In – the government’s crisis initiative to ensure people sleeping rough on the streets of England were housed in emergency accommodation during the pandemic.

It is estimated this response saved at least 266 lives, prevented 21,092 infections and moved more than 26,000 people into longer-term accommodation.

“Housing associations have a social responsibility to help with the provision of secure and safe accommodation, and support for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness”

Everyone In proved that it’s possible to implement targeted interventions on a national scale, with a fully collaborative effort to address rough sleeping between housing, healthcare and other sectors involved in supporting people experiencing homelessness.

But the virus has not gone away. And, as we learn to live with COVID-19 and emergency support measures such as the Universal Credit uplift and the furlough scheme come to an end, we must not let this lead to an increased flow of vulnerable people onto the streets.