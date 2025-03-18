To every woman who wants to lead: go for it

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Women are often told they’re not “assertive enough”, and that message sticks. We must break that cycle, says Sarah Smith, chief financial officer at Southern Housing
Women’s History Month is a time to reflect on our progress and the steps still needed for true leadership equality.
After spending 37 years in the social housing sector, I’ve seen the landscape shift, and more recognition of the vital role women play in shaping the future of our industry. But progress doesn’t happen by accident – it takes determination, resilience and a shared commitment to inclusivity.
My leadership journey began long before I had an official title. Early on, I took on leadership roles that led to work with the SORP Working Party and ICAEW social housing committee. I became a director at L&Q in 2001 and joined the AmicusHorizon executive team in 2009.
Since 2021, I’ve been a board member at Sustainability for Housing, supporting the Sustainability Reporting Standard to enhance ESG reporting in social housing. Over the years, I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about a title; it’s about influence, expertise and inspiring others.
Being a female leader hasn’t always been easy. I recall my first meeting at a new organisation, where I was asked if I was there to take minutes rather than chair. I chose to rise above, introduced myself, and led with confidence. While I often faced male-dominated meetings, I’ve built a reputation for expertise, making me feel more empowered in these spaces.
Women bring valuable qualities to leadership – collaboration, emotional intelligence and resilience – all essential for navigating complexity. The housing sector (especially within the finance function), like many industries, has historically been male-dominated, but that’s changing.
Gender diversity isn’t just about fairness; it’s smart business. Diverse leadership teams make better decisions, strengthen commitment and create a more equitable workplace.
“When workplaces are supportive, people grow into leadership roles based on their abilities, not outdated gender norms”
The impact of women in leadership was evident during the pandemic, when strong, empathetic leadership made a difference.
While we have made progress, there’s still work to do. Increasing representation requires changing structures and mindsets — from training and equal pay to flexible cultures and mentorship. Women are often told they’re not “assertive enough” or don’t have “presence”. I’ve heard it myself. It’s like telling a child they can’t draw when they are at school; that message sticks through their life.
We must break that cycle by creating spaces where women are encouraged to step up. When workplaces are supportive, people grow into leadership roles based on their abilities, not outdated gender norms.
We also need to rethink leadership itself. Tomorrow’s leaders will come from diverse backgrounds and bring new styles of leadership. Women need to see themselves as leaders and apply for roles even if they don’t tick every box. Too often, women hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement, whereas men tend to apply even if they meet only a few. That mindset needs to shift.
For those wondering where to start, my advice is simple: believe in yourself. Leadership isn’t reserved for people with a perfect CV; it’s about experience, resilience and willingness to grow. Believe in what you know.
Success comes from hard work, taking risks and stepping out of your comfort zone. Strong mentors and support networks are invaluable. Those of us in leadership today, especially other women, have a responsibility to lift others up, celebrate their successes and encourage the next generation to go further.
“Too often, women hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement, whereas men tend to apply even if they meet only a few. That mindset needs to shift”
A key lesson I’ve learned is the power of preparation. Early in my career, I over-rehearsed my presentations. The best advice I received? Memorise your first sentence – the rest will flow. If you forget something, no one knows but you. Preparation builds confidence, and confidence opens doors. Getting involved in boards and technical groups has also been invaluable. The more exposure you get, the more you grow.
Looking forward, we need to keep breaking down barriers, challenging outdated assumptions and supporting women at every stage of their careers. Leadership isn’t about gender; it’s about ability, ambition and a passion to make a difference.
I hope future women leaders won’t have to prove themselves the way many of us did. Instead, they’ll step into leadership roles with the confidence they belong there, because they do.
To every woman who wants to lead: go for it. Be bold and know you have the power to shape the future, in this sector and beyond. The opportunities are there. It’s time to seize them.
Sarah Smith, chief financial officer, Southern Housing and board member, Sustainability for Housing
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