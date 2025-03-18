We also need to rethink leadership itself. Tomorrow’s leaders will come from diverse backgrounds and bring new styles of leadership. Women need to see themselves as leaders and apply for roles even if they don’t tick every box. Too often, women hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement, whereas men tend to apply even if they meet only a few. That mindset needs to shift.

For those wondering where to start, my advice is simple: believe in yourself. Leadership isn’t reserved for people with a perfect CV; it’s about experience, resilience and willingness to grow. Believe in what you know.

Success comes from hard work, taking risks and stepping out of your comfort zone. Strong mentors and support networks are invaluable. Those of us in leadership today, especially other women, have a responsibility to lift others up, celebrate their successes and encourage the next generation to go further.

“Too often, women hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement, whereas men tend to apply even if they meet only a few. That mindset needs to shift”

A key lesson I’ve learned is the power of preparation. Early in my career, I over-rehearsed my presentations. The best advice I received? Memorise your first sentence – the rest will flow. If you forget something, no one knows but you. Preparation builds confidence, and confidence opens doors. Getting involved in boards and technical groups has also been invaluable. The more exposure you get, the more you grow.

Looking forward, we need to keep breaking down barriers, challenging outdated assumptions and supporting women at every stage of their careers. Leadership isn’t about gender; it’s about ability, ambition and a passion to make a difference.

I hope future women leaders won’t have to prove themselves the way many of us did. Instead, they’ll step into leadership roles with the confidence they belong there, because they do.

To every woman who wants to lead: go for it. Be bold and know you have the power to shape the future, in this sector and beyond. The opportunities are there. It’s time to seize them.

Sarah Smith, chief financial officer, Southern Housing and board member, Sustainability for Housing