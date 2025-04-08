To get landlords building again, we need to tackle viability

The government has ambitious plans to deliver new homes, but to come anywhere near this target, it needs to tackle viability issues, say Lindsay Garratt and Matt Cowen of law firm Winckworth Sherwood #UKhousing

It seeks a range of changes, including the reintroduction of regional plan-making; clearer national rules for hearing schemes at committee or under delegation (and mandatory training for those making committee decisions); changes to compulsory purchase order laws as to when hope value might not apply; and yet another levy for the Nature Restoration Fund, but one it is hoped will reduce the site-specific environmental assessments and mitigation required.

Last month, Labour published its Planning and Infrastructure Bill, promising “bold action” and “seismic reforms”. The bill will be key, or at least so the government hopes, in speeding up delivery of much-needed new homes and infrastructure.

The government has had reform of the planning system in its sights since day one, believing it to be the key to delivering its headline target of 1.5 million homes over the next five years.

However, these reforms come at a time of ever-mounting viability pressures that are affecting the ability of residential developers and social housing providers to deliver new homes in the numbers the government wants. It is time the government looks to address viability in addition to planning reform.

The economic climate remains a major challenge, with recent tax increases, inflation remaining volatile and high mortgage costs. A shortage of skilled labour, in particular, is also pushing development prices up. It is said to cost approximately 40% more now to deliver a new home than it did five years ago.

“It is said to cost approximately 40% more now to deliver a new home than it did five years ago”

Housing providers now face significant additional regulatory burdens, including from new build safety legislation (and associated delays and costs caused by passing Gateway Two for new high-rise residential buildings).

Other challenges include Biodiversity Net Gain and carbon off-setting requirements, Section 106 and the Community Infrastructure Levy. And still there is the prospect of a further levy on residential development for building safety at the end of the year.

All this comes at a time when there is limited ability for such costs to be absorbed.

Social housing providers’ viability is also an important part of the equation. The financial challenges social housing providers face mean many have cut back on development and paused buying Section 106 affordable units, causing further delivery problems around affordable and private homes.