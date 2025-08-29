To meet housing demand quickly, we need more than new towns

Labour’s manifesto pledged 1.5 million new homes in this parliamentary term. One way to achieve this is through the creation of new towns, comprising at least 10,000 new dwellings and essential infrastructure, such as public transport and schools.

In February, Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, confirmed that more than 100 locations across England had been submitted to the government and that a taskforce would identify specific locations and funding options in the summer.

Mr Pennycook also announced that the aim was to start construction of these new towns by 2029.